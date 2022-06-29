DI pizzeria gets morale boost from new employee

Awesome to work with. Always on time. One of the best employees. Makes the day better. A true perfectionist. These are just some of the positive comments used to describe Orlando’s Pizza ‘box folder’ Abby Derusha.

Since May, Derusha has been impressing the staff with her bubbly attitude and work ethic. She shows up on time every Thursday and starts folding piles of pizza boxes. The traumatic brain injury Derusha suffered almost 29 years ago doesn’t stop her from being an important addition to the popular pizza parlor.

Her mom and main caregiver, Kathy Kindell, explained how the family’s life changed forever when the then 11-year-old Derusha and a friend headed out for ice cream.

“Everybody was just at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Kindell said. “She was hit by a car crossing the street and suffered a severe brain injury.”

Doctors weren’t sure she would live or ever get out of bed, but Derusha and her family proved otherwise. Through therapy, hard work and determination, Derusha became the family’s “miracle kid.”

In February, the family moved from Michigan to be closer to their daughter, Sara Shrouds, and their grandkids. Derusha and her family were eager to engage in the Daniel Island community.

Last month, when the family was enjoying a night out at Orlando’s Pizza, Kindell was so impressed by the friendly atmosphere and upbeat vibe that she felt it would be a great place for Derusha to work. Almost immediately, one of the island’s favorite pizza destinations found a home for her.

The position of preparing the pizza boxes turned out to be a perfect fit for both. Derusha loves her job and it shows. John Geng, co-owner of Orlando’s, said Derusha made a difference from day one.

“I got to meet her on the first Thursday that she came in and it was awesome,” Geng said. “I spent the whole time with her while she was folding boxes. It was a lot of fun just to see her reactions. She’s amazing and every time she’s here it just betters our day and makes everybody more positive. We are so fortunate.”

Manager Peter Baird said her work ethic makes her Employee of the Month material. “Abby shows up on time. She does a great job and it’s full of positive energy when she’s around. She’s very comfortable with what she’s doing, it’s awesome.”

Co-worker Karolina Wez said Derusha is a great addition. “She walks through the door with a smile on her face and immediately makes us all feel better. She’s truly a pleasure to work with. She’s always determined to crush those pizza boxes. She’s definitely a pro!”

When Shroud shared her sister’s story on social media it gave residents another reason to love the Daniel Island community. The post generated an outpouring of support for Derusha and Orlando’s. It also provided a perfect excuse to purchase more pizza.

“People that are typically excluded are the ones that need the most support and what a beautiful way to do that,” said island resident Kris Pratt, who loves Orlando’s even more because of their inclusivity. “It’s a win-win for everyone.”