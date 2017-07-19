DI POA approves idea for 'Little Free Libraries'

Little Free Libraries, a non-profit organization that makes reading fun and accessible by providing areas with book exchange boxes, will soon be coming to Daniel Island.

According to littlefreelibary.org, the organization’s mission is to “inspire a love of reading, build community, and spark creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world.”

The Daniel Island Property Owners Association (POA) provisionally approved the idea for the addition of a Little Free Library approximately a month ago, after residents Jo Ana Finger and Amira Cranor proved there was an extreme interest among others living on the island.

“I am on the Daniel Island Moms Facebook page,” said Cranor. “I put out something about it and attached a link to a video that the organization had put out. We were blown away by the response from neighbors, from the moms. Over 70 people replied in favor of it, offering books, funds, assistance in any way shape or form. When we saw that we had that kind of support, Jo Ana went back to the POA and asked. And low and behold they approved it.”

This was not the first time they had approached the POA. Finger had previously paid a visit after she first spotted a Little Free Library while vacationing in Maine.

“It was so cute,” said Finger. “I just thought it was a great idea. It would fit in on Daniel Island really well.”

Jane Baker, vice president of community services for the POA, explained that they are still in the preliminary phase but are thankful for residents’ ongoing interest.

“The POA is working with an artist to design a prototype for the Little Free Library project,” said Baker. “We appreciate residents bringing the idea to us and look forward to meeting with them as soon as we have the prototype finished for review and to discuss potential locations. We are so fortunate on Daniel Island to have the excellent Berkeley County Library within walking distance of so many homes and hope that the addition of the Little Free Libraries is a nice complement to our robust library offerings.”

Although the POA has not yet decided on locations, Finger has some ideas of her own.

“Black Tie Music has shown interest in having one near there for their students,” said Finger. “I thought that would be a good place for books about artists and musicians because they do art workshops and they teach music. I thought there should be one at each of the pools because what better place to read than at the pool?…And then I thought on the paths that go by the ponds.”

Finger and Cranor are collecting book donations until further notice.

The donation boxes are located on the front porches of their homes at 406 Milner Court and 1120 Oak Overhang Street. Currently these are the only places to donate, though Cranor mentioned the possibility of a pick-up service in the near future.

For more information about the project, feel free to email Finger and/or Cranor at joanafinger@gmail.com and amiracranor@yahoo.com.