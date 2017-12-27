DI POA, City of Charleston move forward on DI Development Agreement projects

With the help of the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association and several resident leaders, the Property Owners Association and City of Charleston are moving forward to begin projects outlined in a fourth amendment to the Daniel Island Development Agreement in September of 2016.

In 1994, the Daniel Island Company and City of Charleston entered into the Development Agreement. But over time, explained Vice President of Community Services for the POA Jane Baker, the city began to fall short on their promises.

“At some point in time, after a lot of work on many residents’ parts, on some City Council members’ parts and on the developer’s part, we felt that the city was not living up to 100 percent of what they were supposed to be doing, as far as partner development on DI,” said Baker, at the Daniel Island Community Association’s annual meeting last month. “With the help of DINA and several resident leaders, we sat down and looked at a fourth amendment to the agreement.”

The amendment outlines various updates to the agreement, but after sending out surveys, it was determined that the number one priority moving forward is the erection of a community recreation center at Governors Park, added Baker.

“We are really pleased that the city agreed to the fourth amendment and are in the design and programming phases right now working in conjunction with a resident committee from DINA on the community center,” she said. “They have to break ground by September of ’18. That’s 24 months after the document was signed. We’re really excited about this. It’s going to be a great facility for the whole island.”

The amendment also calls for the Daniel Island Town Association to be deeded two acres for a waterfront park adjacent to Children’s Park. Currently, plans for the park are in the planning process, continued Baker.

“We are already in the park design process and are very excited about engaging the waterfront more so that residents have more accessibility,” said Baker. “I look forward to sharing plans as they become more developed.”

Additionally, the city agreed to sublease land at the end of Oak Leaf Street to DITA for a recreation facility. In turn, DITA subleased the land to the Daniel Island Soccer Academy and Lowcountry Lacrosse, explained Baker. Even better, when the area is not being used by sports teams, residents will be able to use and enjoy it for free.

“Originally the city contemplated building a large, regional recreational complex down there but DI infrastructure could not handle that level of traffic trying to get down to that site,” said Baker. “With resident input, we decided we wanted to keep the recreational use for residents and small teams…Nonprofits that we will be working with will be responsible for the creation of the fields and maintenance of the fields. We feel like it’s a huge win-win…It’s a big game changer, we think, to have more green space for resident enjoyment at no additional cost to residents.”

Lastly, the amendment outlines the creation of a low-impact park located in Daniel Island Park on Island Park Drive, continued Baker. The six-acre natural area currently features a split-rail fence and a beautiful live oak laying on its side.

“The mayor had committed to creating a park there,” she said. “It’s going to be a passive neighborhood park that does not tread heavily on the existing environment. It’s a beautiful spot already. They’re creating a more usable trail through that part—maybe a gazebo. It’ll be a very low impact park that the city is responsible for paying to create and maintain.”

For more information about the fourth amendment to the Daniel Island Development Agreement, email Baker at jane.baker@dicommunity.org.