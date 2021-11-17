DI property owner associations are in good standing

Daniel Island property owners received their annual “state of the island” update earlier this month in a series of three Zoom meetings presented by Jane Baker, president of the Daniel Island Property Owners Association.

Baker’s reports were upbeat, stressing the strong financial standing and fully-funded reserve balances of each association, explaining the transition of the associations’ boards from developer run to owner run, as well as highlighting the association’s achievements and field operations.

Baker also went through the 25-year history of Daniel Island, noting that the island was annexed into the city of Charleston in 1991 and the first development began in 1996.

Daniel Island residents live in “acronymville,” Baker joked as she explained that the POA is the umbrella organization for three associations — the Daniel Island Community Association (DICA), the Daniel Island Park Association (DIPA) and the Daniel Island Town Association (DITA).

DICA ELECTIONS AND BOARD TRANSITION UPDATES

DICA represents property owners who live on the south side of the island.

On Nov. 1, six DICA residents were elected to the Board of Directors in an online election. Otto Orr was re-elected, alongside David Campopiano, S. Colby Hollifield, William R. Goff, Greg Turner and Glenn Williman. Baker serves as an appointed member.

The election marked the transition of DICA from a developer-controlled board to a property owner-controlled board. The transition was triggered on Sept. 23 with the completion of the 5,626th unit, marking 75% completion of the island’s approved build-out.

New board members will begin a two-year term on Jan. 1, 2022.

DIPA is the association that represents property owners on Daniel Island’s northern side of the island. DIPA is still under the governance of a developer-controlled board. Its transfer is projected to happen by December 2025, or sooner if 90% (6,750) of the residential units are built out.

DITA, which represents the downtown area owners, is similarly set for a December 2025 transfer to owner-controlled leadership, or sooner if 100% of the approved residential units are completed..

HIGHLIGHTS 2021 & PRIORITIES

As Daniel Island marks its 25th year, Baker highlighted some of the POA’s 2021 accomplishments. She noted that the POA implemented an effective remote and hybrid staffing schedule and continued the transition to paperless documents for all boat landing memberships, amenity rentals, and kayak/SUP rental waivers.

In the area of field operations for DICA, highlights included: engineering assessments and repairs for all pools and boat landing, new shower/foot wash and fence at Edgefield Park Pool, Scott Park Pool fence renovation, improvements to Pierce Park Pool furniture, Beresford Creek boat landing enhancements.

Field operation highlights for DIPA included: Great Oak Park, landscape renovations, and installation of a new emergency beacon system for easy access with emergency personnel to access boat landings, re-decked and stained Butterfly Garden, Cattle Trough Park renovations and Captains Island landscape enhancements.

Additional island-wide improvements included the Waterfront Park renovations, enhancements at Lesesne Cemetery, landscape renovations and enhancements throughout the island, trail stop signage at all trail intersections, various pond bank improvements for better storm water retention and runoff reduction. Edgefield trail system enhancements, Smythe Park foot bridge renovations, and construction of an outdoor classroom at Osprey Trail near Daniel Island School.

Baker noted that the POA also has a commitment to sustainability: it is acquiring electric chain saws and tools for its staff and has received a commitment from its landscape contractor to convert to 75% electric equipment by 2023.

The POA’s Architectural Review Board reviewed 1,354 applications in 2021 and the POA collected more than $150,000 in builder fines.