Is DI public boat landing still afloat?

Although a proposed public boat landing on Daniel Island isn’t totally sunk, the uncertainty surrounding the project suggests it is barely afloat.

The boat landing on the Wando River, which has been in the works since 2005 and faced multiple delays, is planned to be located under the I-526 overpass as part of Governors Park.

“Basically, we are in a holding pattern right now,” said City of Charleston Parks Director Jason Kronsberg.

Since March 2018, the City of Charleston has been in charge of the project, which is a collaboration between the city, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), and the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

“With so many resources trying to coordinate with one another … it’s been quite a process.” Kronsberg said.

The holdup involves land ownership and securing the money to pay for the $1.4 million project, according to news reports from earlier this year.

The actual boat ramp is planned on city property, but all of the parking, as well as access to the ramp, is planned on SCDOT right-of-way land, which complicates matters, Kronsberg explained.

In order to use federal dollars to pay for 75% of the project, the city hoped to secure a federal grant that funds parks, wildlife and waterfowl refuges, and historic sites during transportation project development. The conditions of the grant required SCDOT to guarantee the right-of-way land for the boat landing for 20 years of continuous use.

“We couldn’t make that promise,” said SCDOT District 6 Administrator Tim Henderson, who oversees Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston and Colleton counties.

In January 2019, SCDOT informed the city that they needed to reserve their right to use the right of way for maintenance and road work. Both parties sought to have the federal grant requirements waived, but were unable to.

While the boat landing has been in the works for 14 years, the city of Charleston has been in charge of the project for less than two years. “We have been trying to get this project going,” Kronsberg said. “Taking it over, we just want to make sure that we’re stewarding the public money as responsibly as we can.”

It is difficult for SCDOT to know whether the right-of-way land will be needed for future I-526 improvements. Consultants have been hired to study the highway and determine what will be needed for the future. “We know we have possible widening of structures in the area,” Henderson said.

The land is currently being used by SCDOT as a staging area for repairs.

SCDOT indicated they will know whether the right-of-way land can be used for the boat landing in approximately four to six years, or once their studies into the future of I-526 are complete, Kronsberg said.