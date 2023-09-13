DI Publix expansion approved

The Daniel Island Publix expansion design plans received approval from both the Daniel Island Architectural Review Board and the City of Charleston Design Review Board (DRB) in recent weeks. But don’t expect to be shopping at the expanded store anytime soon.

Jarden Glover, Publix’s PR representative for South Carolina said, “The Daniel Island Publix expansion is over a year and a half away from execution.” This pushes construction into 2025. Glover did not provide a construction timeline.

Also complicating shopping options: Publix plans to demolish the existing building and build all new construction.

R. David Meeks, administrator for the DRB, confirmed both DI ARB and City DRB approval and Publix’ decision to demolish the existing building. Meeks said, “We moved forward and approved the project after we had word the DI ARB had approved it. The project is now able to move forward with permitting.”

The expansion project, located at 162 Seven Farms Drive, will see the store grow from its current 29,030 square feet to 50,398 square feet. Inside the store, customers can anticipate expanded fresh food departments, grocery aisles, and a broader range of products and services.

The design plans, submitted by Little Diversified Architectural Consulting, also bring a touch of Lowcountry-inspired aesthetics to the exterior, drawing from Charleston’s rich history. Elements such as Sweetgrass, oyster tabby, white brick, board and batten, and galvanized metal roofs are set to adorn the expanded store.

The project received conceptual approval from the Daniel Island ARB in May 2020, followed by further revisions. On March 1, 2021, the City of Charleston Design Review Board unanimously approved the preliminary design. Final expansion plans were approved by the DI ARB in August 2023 and by the city in early September 2023.

One highlight of the plan is the addition of a new, prominent entry featuring an attached pavilion. The exterior will also implement outdoor seating, surrounded by native landscaping and seasonal plants, creating a park-like atmosphere for shoppers and visitors alike.

The newly approved plans are largely the same as the plans that won unanimous DRB preliminary approval in 2021 with one major change, according to Meeks. He said, “The only difference is that instead of keeping the existing building and adding on as the owners originally intended, the applicants are now demolishing the existing building and building all new. The new building will be 1.5 times larger than the existing store.”

Suzanne Detar contributed to this story.