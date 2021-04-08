DI Recreation Center grand opening Aug. 9

Monday morning won’t only mark the start to the work week. Aug. 9 will denote the grand opening of the Daniel Island Recreation Center.

After a decade-long discussion with the City of Charleston and plans that date back to the island’s origin more than two decades ago, 160 Fairbanks Drive is now home to the island’s first center for indoor recreation.

After receiving approximately $10.8 million of funding from the city, the 21,000-square-foot facility ended up costing $9.9 million. It houses a full-size gym for basketball, volleyball and pickleball, along with administrative space, meeting spaces, fitness and cardio rooms, catering kitchen and a 3,500-square-foot multipurpose room that can be divided in half.

On Monday, the facility will be open all day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and staff will be onsite to help people sign up for memberships, with festivities kicking off at 11 a.m.

There will be volleyball, pickleball, yoga, arts and crafts, lawn games and even a jump castle.

“It’s not just a ribbon cutting and people patting themselves on the back,” said Laurie Yarbrough, director of recreation for the city. “This is a chance for all the residents to come out and visit the place, see it, ask questions and take part in activities.”

Yarbrough called the family-friendly event “a day of play and celebration.”

Additionally, there will be local dignitaries speaking, including Mayor John Tecklenburg, District 1 Councilwoman Marie Delcioppo and City Parks Director Jason Kronsberg.

Yarbrough noted that the recreation center started out with only two employees and hopes to be fully staffed in the coming weeks. Weekday hours of operation have been fluctuating, but beginning next week will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday. The center plans to be open Saturdays soon.

As for future programs, class proposals and applications from area instructors are still being accepted. Anyone interested can email the center’s director at nelsenj@charleston-sc.gov

Annual gym memberships for residents will cost $15, nonresidents will pay $30, allowing access to the gymnasium during open gym times. Year-long cardio memberships for residents will cost $120, nonresidents will pay $240.

For more information, visit charleston-sc.gov or call 843-216-6366.