DI Recreation Center names director ahead of debut

The Daniel Island Community Recreation Center is less than a month away from its soft opening on Thursday, July 1. The building is nearly finished and the person who will lead the programming has been named.

The City of Charleston’s Recreation Coordinator for Daniel Island, Jenn Nelsen, will be in charge of the newly constructed $10 million facility at 165 Fairbanks Drive beside Governors Park.

Nelsen is not a newcomer or a new face as she has been with the city for a little over 11 years.

Originally from Rochester, Minnesota, Nelsen first interned with the Naval Weapons Station’s recreation department before receiving part-time work on Daniel Island in 2010. After a few short stints, Nelsen has served as the youth sports coordinator on Daniel Island for the past seven years.

“I’m over the moon,” Nelsen said. “I’m so excited for the building to be open and for the community to be able to come together and have a space that really we’ve been needing out here for so long.”

Nelsen’s interview process began in November 2020 but was put on hold after the recreation center’s debut was delayed from January to July due to the city’s budgetary restraints associated with revenue shortfalls caused by COVID-19.

The building’s cost estimates were originally a little over $5 million when the project started. The end product has since doubled into the upper $10 million range. The city’s General Operating fund and Local Option Sales Tax are the designated sources of funding, according to the city’s 2020 budget.

When the director position reopened, Nelsen interviewed again and evidently the second time was the charm. The process was competitive but Nelsen believes what separated her résumé from the rest was her longstanding commitment to the community thus far, as well as her eagerness to work with everyone involved and not only be a team leader but a team player.

“The community out here is amazing so it’s been great to see how it has grown,” Nelsen said. “With more people coming into the area, I’ve had an amazing experience with athletics.”

As for the 21,000-square-foot recreation center, the facility will include a full-size basketball court in its 3,500-square-foot multi-purpose room. Nelsen expects the space will become home to middle school volleyball in the fall and basketball during the winter.

Additional activities that will take place in the near future include weightlifting, cardio, yoga classes, craft activities, meetings and special events. Not to mention a future site for pickleball enthusiasts.

“Hopefully a little bit of everything for everybody,” Nelsen said.

Programs are still very much in the planning phases. Nelson is actively accepting applications from instructors and gauging the community’s interest on what type of classes people would like to see. Anyone interested can email Nelsen directly at

As for staff, all available jobs have been posted online at the city’s website. Nelsen noted that there are three full-time specialist positions for maintenance, nine part-time recreation specialists and three snack bar positions.

When its doors open to the public next month, the recreation center will be following the same COVID-19 protocols that other local recreation departments have been upholding and in compliance with the city’s regulations.

“It’s been very exciting to watch the recreation center come alive and watch it being built over time,” Nelsen added. “I’ve been very excited about it for a long time.”

Following the recreation center’s soft opening on July 1, a grand opening will take place Aug. 9.