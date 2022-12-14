DI resident all teed up for sports radio career

For as long as he can remember, Anderson Dreyer has had his eye on the ball – footballs, basketballs, baseballs and more.

A recent graduate the University of South Carolina, the Daniel Island resident spent his younger years in Atlanta, a place that laid the foundation for his love of sports.

“Some of my first memories are being at Georgia Tech games,” said Dreyer, while home on Daniel Island during his Thanksgiving break. “I guess that’s where it started. And I never really lost interest.”

That interest propelled him to play a number of sports growing up, and eventually, in May 2020, he went to work at the Fan Zone in North Charleston, a sports-themed athletic apparel and accessories store. It didn’t take long for the owner of the shop, Luke Flood, to pick up on Dreyer’s skills in “talking sports.” Flood connected Dreyer with a local radio group, Kirkman Broadcasting, owner of Charleston Sports Radio.

Last summer, Dreyer landed his first sports radio internship at the station, on ESPN Radio Charleston 98.9 FM, and continues to fill in when home.

“I owe 100 percent of me being there to Luke Flood, the owner of the Fan Zone,” Dreyer said. “I guess that’s kind of how the dots connected.”

Dreyer worked with show host Scott Hamilton during his time slot over the summer. He started by observing and then got into helping produce the show. But soon he would land some coveted on-air time with Hamilton.

“I would kind of go back and forth with him,” Dreyer added. “So that was my first time on the air... and I was so nervous the first couple of times.”

The nerves would eventually melt away and Dreyer found himself handling more production duties during the internship and filling in for on-air hosts as needed. One time he took over producing and hosting duties for almost two weeks.

“That was the baptism by fire moment,” Dreyer recalled. “The first day was a little bit rocky. They just watched behind me the first day and then I could fly the plane on my own after that. So that was fun!”

Dreyer has also had an opportunity to work on air with local sports radio legend Bobby Hartin on Hartin’s popular show “Fan Talk” during the 3 to 6 p.m. time slot on ESPN Radio Charleston.

“Every now and then when I’m doing it… I’m just like ‘Wow, this is real, it’s really happening!’”

Dreyer calls Hartin his mentor in the sports broadcasting realm. They are both diehard Gamecocks’ fans.

“I was listening to his show when I was growing up because my dad would always have it on,” Dreyer said. “It was fun. It’s really just surreal thinking back to when I was listening to it myself...and then now I am running the board and talking back and forth (with him on the air). It’s crazy, but it’s a great feeling.”

And Hartin is equally impressed with his young protégé.

“Anderson has been great to work with,” Hartin said. “His knowledge of sports and his passion is second to none. I look forward to working with Anderson more in the future. And of course, he’s a fellow Gamecock so that’s a plus as well.”

And with all talk these days on the upcoming college football playoffs, Dreyer is making a prediction for who you can expect to see take home the coveted trophy.

“Before the season, I said Ohio State. So, I’m gonna stick with Ohio State,” Dreyer said. “But I do think that it’s either going to be Ohio State or Georgia. It’s got to be one of those teams.”

No matter what happens on the field, Dreyer is eager to be immersed in it all. The mass communications major, who has also served as a sports writer for “The Spurs Up Show” at USC, has set his sights on launching his professional radio broadcasting career at Kirkman Broadcasting.

“I’d like to stay here (in Charleston) as long as they’ll have me,” said Dreyer, who graduated from USC on Dec. 12.

From all accounts, he’s well on his way towards crossing the goal line. To borrow a famous phrase from renowned ESPN sports broadcaster Chris Berman, “He… could… go… all… the… way!”