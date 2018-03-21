DI resident awarded City’s esteemed Harold Koon Award for Excellence in Volunteer Service

Although United Kingdom native Carina Buckman has only been a Daniel Island resident for four years, her many contributions to the area and beyond have caused her fellow community members to take notice. Because of her unrelenting dedication to charitable causes and countless acts of volunteerism, Buckman was nominated and chosen as the 18th resident in the City of Charleston’s history to receive the prestigious Harold Koon Award for Excellence in Volunteer Service.

“Having known Carina and worked with her on various projects over the past couple years, I am continually impressed with her ability to see a need and immediately have a tactical solution to help resolve it,” said Daniel Island Neighborhood Association President Marie Delcioppo after the award ceremony at the City Council meeting on March 13. “She is a shining example of what it means not only to be a leader but also to be a good citizen. She just as easily heads up a project as she’s willing to dig in and get her hands dirty. I am so proud of her, and she is so deserving of this recognition.”

After a tropical storm triggered devastating flash flooding across the state in 2015, Buckman led a relief effort alongside dozens of residents and the local Catholic Church St. Clare of Assisi, noted island resident Amy Dietrich in her nomination letter for Buckman.

“If there is a crisis locally, regionally, nationally or even globally, Carina Buckman wants to help,” said Dietrich. “But first and foremost, her community on Daniel Island is the one closest to her heart.”

A year later, after Hurricane Matthew, Buckman launched “Change for Haiti” on the island to aid in raising money for Water Missions International, an organization that provides clean water drinking systems to countries in need, explained Dietrich. Through these efforts, the campaign raised $10,000, which was later matched by the Daniel Island Community Fund (DICF) for a total donation of $20,000.

“Not only does she continually put service above self, but she encourages others to do the same through her countless acts of kindness and volunteerism,” continued Dietrich. “Our community, our city, our country, and even our planet – are better off due to Carina’s efforts.”

To assist in global and cultural awareness, in April of 2017, Buckman coined a new annual event on the island called “Around the World in 80 minutes,” an interactive program for children and families designed to educate and build community, added Dietrich. All funds yielded were donated to Camp Happy Days, a local nonprofit that offers support and programs to children diagnosed with cancer.

“As part of this fun, activity-filled game, participants stopped in at Pierce Park Pavilion, where they each received a ‘passport’ at the U.S.A. booth that would take them through the game,” explained Dietrich. “More than 15 tables were set up, each representing a different county, and manned by a different Daniel Island family.”

Most recently, after Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Marie hit Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and other areas, Buckman approached the Daniel Island Property Owners Association (POA) in hopes of finding a way that the community could contribute to the cause. She learned from Jane Baker, vice president of community services for the POA, that an effort was already in the works via the Daniel Island Community Foundation. Buckman helped spread the word. In the end, the island-wide campaign resulted in more than $43,000 being donated to the American Red Cross, Feeding Texas, and Team Rubicon.

Perhaps most dear to Buckman’s heart, though, is the Daniel Island Safety Patrol she helped create in 2016. After various accidents occurred involving cars and pedestrians, one even involving a student on a bicycle, residents were extremely concerned. As a mother of two herself, Buckman decided that it was time for a change. She called on parents, business leaders, and county and city officials to hopefully aid in the effort to keep kids and residents safe. Working with DINA, she established a volunteer safety patrol, which officially began in the spring of 2016, that staffed the intersection of Daniel Island Drive and Pierce Street during Daniel Island School’s arrival and dismissal times.

“As a direct result of Carina’s efforts, hundreds of school children were able to get to and from school safely each day through the volunteer Daniel Island Safety Patrol,” wrote Dietrich. “During the time the patrol was in operation, safety in crosswalks was enhanced significantly and injuries were prevented.”

Although Buckman’s passion for philanthropy and community is obvious through her various contributions listed above, she emphasized how humble she was to have received the Harold Koon Award. Without her fellow residents, she explained, none of what she has accomplished would have been possible.

“While I very much appreciate all of the kind words, I would like to point out that I live in an amazing neighborhood of people that have huge hearts,” said Buckman. “Very often when a need is found, disaster strikes, I live in a community where people naturally want to help. While I am very flattered by the recognition, I feel that really what I did was put a little bit of planning together and gave my community an avenue to help and just gave them the momentum.”

And to those who think that their contributions do not matter, Buckman had one message.

“While one person can’t change the world, a simple act of kindness can change the world for one person.”