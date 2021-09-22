DI resident co-produces film with Selena Gomez, debuts Sept. 24

BOLD Entertainment’s feature film “This Is The Year” is set for a theatrical and video-on-demand release on Friday, Sept. 24.

The coming-of-age dramedy is David Henrie’s directorial debut. Executive producers are Daniel Island resident and entrepreneur Denis Gallagher along with Henrie’s longtime friend and former co-star on “Wizards of Waverly Place,” Selena Gomez. Daniel Island resident Doug Coupe, a colleague of Gallagher’s at BOLD Entertainment, is one of the film’s producers as well.

“I’m excited that we’ve partnered with Vertical Entertainment and MarVista Entertainment for the worldwide release of our film ‘This Is The Year,’” stated Gallagher, chairman of BOLD Entertainment, headquartered on Daniel Island at hub130 on River Landing Drive. “The team at Endeavor Content put a lot of work into getting these deals done which we appreciate. David Henrie did a great job with his directorial debut and Selena’s input on the film was very helpful. We are looking forward to seeing it hit big screens this month. I think everyone is ready for a feel-good film for the entire family.”

“BOLD Entertainment was a dream to work with,” Henrie stated. “Their whole team, under the leadership of Denis, has such an infectious sense of optimism that you can’t help but be the best you can be around them. They make you better at what you do, and I’ll never be able to express how grateful I am to Denis, Doug and the team.”

“This Is The Year” is a contemporary spin on many of the classic 1980s movies that resonated with that era’s youth. It aims to address the issues facing teens today – high school friendships, romances, escapades, change — speaking their language and breaking through with a meaningful story. The film stars Lorenzo James Henrie

(“Fear the Walking Dead”), Vanessa Marano (“Switched at Birth”), Bug Hall (“Little Rascals”), Alyssa Jirrels (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Jake Short (“A.N.T. Farm”), with Jeff Garlin (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) and Gregg Sulkin (“Runaways”).

“The trailer for the film, which dropped recently, has been well-received and gaining a lot of traction from not only David’s and Selena’s fans, but from so many people seeking an outlet to go on a fun-filled journey featuring good times, great music and powerful, relevant themes,” said former actor turned producer Coupe. He added that both David and Lorenzo Henrie have frequented Daniel Island on numerous occasions and love the island.

In the film, in a last-ditch effort to win over the girl of his dreams, a nerdy high school senior (Lorenzo Henrie) and his best friends embark on a road trip to see their favorite band at the hottest music festival of the year only to discover true love in the most unexpected place.

“Getting to work with some of my old ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ co-stars was wonderful, we brought some of that magic to this film in a major way and we can’t wait to have people feel that,” Henrie added. “As the director, the main challenge was to try and maintain a spirit of creativity and optimism on set that allowed every single person to feel empowered to be the best they could be to serve the overall story and I believe we achieved that goal.”

The film initially debuts theatrically in 10 of the top 20 markets nationwide and broadens out after the Sept. 24 release. DI residents and others in the greater Charleston area can watch the film on major platforms such as Apple, Amazon, Google, Vudu/Fandango, Redbox On Demand, Comcast, DirecTV, Dish, Spectrum, and Verizon.

Locals can attend a private, red carpet showing at the Terrace Theater on James Island on Friday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. For tickets, email info@boldcapitalgroup.com

For more about “This Is The Year,” follow along on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok at @thisistheyearfilm.