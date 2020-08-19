DI resident heads organization giving patients a second chance at life

Approximately 120,000 people in the United States, many here in South Carolina, are currently waiting for critical transplants. Each year patients receive life-saving operations from organ, tissue and eye donors through the generosity of South Carolinians and We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC).

Established in 1984, the nonprofit organization oversees organ, eye, and tissue donations throughout the state. In partnership with more than 80 hospitals, SHSC is the liaison between donor families and recipients. Certified by the federal government, SHSC is the designated Organ Procurement Organization for organ recovery services in South Carolina.

Daniel Island resident David DeStefano joined SHSC as the president and CEO in 2017 and works tirelessly to help facilitate the gift of life. DeStefano encourages Lowcountry residents to educate themselves about the importance of donating by visiting sharinghopesc.org.

“It’s quite simple to register and takes three minutes online or by saying ‘yes’ when you go to the SCDMV offices,” he explained.

Registering to be a donor will not affect your medical treatment if you become ill or injured. Recovery only occurs after a death has been legally declared.

“The first priority is always to save a life. Organ and tissue donation can be a lifesaving opportunity that brings something positive after a loss. It allows someone to live on in a different, and often unexpected way while leaving a legacy in the form of lives saved.

The lasting impact of someone’s selfless gift will go on to provide ripple effects of healing for years to come,” DeStefano said.

The pandemic presented SHSC with a few challenges, but the organization hasn’t faced much of a disruption in the ability to save lives and remain focused on their mission. During the pandemic over 200 lives have been saved with organ, tissue, and eye donations. DeStefano is humbled by the commitment of donors and staff.

“We have frontline staff who have continued to work in the hospitals to support patients and their families in their moments of loss. Our teams, whether in the field or in the office, have continued to serve the people of South Carolina and those awaiting life-saving transplants. There are 1,200 people in our state alone awaiting the one thing that could save them, offer them more time with their families, give them a chance to pursue their dreams,” DeStefano said.

“There are families facing their toughest times in the loss of their loved ones and their opportunity for some healing and meaning in those losses through donation can’t wait. There are South Carolinians who have made the heroic decisions to save others and we are charged with helping them fulfill that legacy, despite our current circumstances,” he added.

Rozell Wright became a donor mom after her son, Ira Boynes, was murdered in 2003 while coming to the aid of his younger brother. Boynes was registered with the DMV as an organ donor. Wright said Boynes was always looking out for others in times of need and she knew the donation would be a way to continue his legacy of helping others, even after death.

Years after her son’s passing Wright finds comfort in the knowledge that his gift of life helped save others. Boynes’ selfless donation gives her peace, helping her through unimaginable heartbreak and loss.

“Everybody knows donation helps the recipients, but as a donor mom, donation has also been a savior for me,” she said. “It is part of the healing and peace. Now I can talk about Ira and that makes me smile. Life is worth living.”

Rozell is an ardent supporter of SHSC and volunteers to educate others about organ and tissue donations. She shares stories of her son, often inspiring community members to become involved with the donation process and save lives.

Benefitfocus associate Betsy Wattie became involved with SHSC after saving her brother’s life when she became a living kidney donor. She hopes her personal story will educate and inspire others.

“I was able to save my brother’s life — and that is no small matter. When I look back, his quality of life was pretty awful, while I was traveling around the country to watch my son’s hockey or baseball team play in tournaments,” she said.

Wattie recovered in a little over a month. “I was back at work five weeks after donation. My quality of life was inconvenienced for a few weeks; his quality of life changed overnight. That is what I want to educate people about. If we have the ability to change

someone’s quality of life for the better, shouldn’t we?”