DI resident responsible for ‘Comfort’ and ‘Mercy’

On March 31, the USNS Comfort, a medical ship, docked at Pier 90 in the New York Harbor to support the city’s COVID-19 treatment efforts. The ship was sent to provide relief for hospital systems overwhelmed with COVID positive patients, and could provide 1,000 extra beds for adults needing urgent care for medical issues not related to the virus. The Comfort was part of the military’s support that also included a medical station in the Javits Convention Center in New York City.

Across the country, an identical white hulled, 894-foot long ship, the USNS Mercy, departed its base in San Diego and headed for Los Angeles to offer reinforcement in California. According to a U.S. Navy press release, the ship was deployed to serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID patients who were already admitted to shore based hospitals. Mercy was equipped to provide a full spectrum of medical care for another 1,000 patients, including surgical services, laboratories, and intensive care facilities.

Both of the medical ships have completed their missions and are back at their home ports on standby status.

If the hulls could speak, these ships would have stories to tell. Perhaps the greatest story is how the two oil tankers became medical ships in the first place.

No one can tell the story better than Daniel Island resident Gen. Alfred Hansen, a retired four-star general with the U.S. Air Force who served for 34 years. In June 1985, he was assigned to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a board that provides military advice to the president and the secretary of defense. His duties included logistic support for all branches of the military. Hansen was also responsible for ensuring that sufficient medical support was being provided.

“During a review,” he recalled, “I noted that the Navy had decommissioned all of its hospital ships. I met with the Navy staff and expressed my concern that in a conflict in a remote part of the world, there would not be adequate medical support available for American casualties.”

Navy officials agreed with Hansen’s concern, but advised that all available funding was being used at the time for combat ships. There was no funding available for hospital ships.

“Months later on an overseas trip, I noticed two supertankers moored together with no apparent activity on the ships,” Hansen said. “When I inquired about them, I was informed they were up for sale and had been for several years with no offers to buy them.”

When he returned to the Pentagon, the general and his staff began to research the background and cost of the ships and determined that the tankers, built between 1974 and 1976, could be converted into hospital ships. Meeting again with the Navy, Hansen presented the possibility of acquiring the two tankers and modifying them.

Again, he was reminded of the lack of funding. Hansen was given permission to find the procurement funds, then he made an offer to purchase the two ships.

His offer was accepted.

In 1986 and 1987, the ships were given a new life and purpose. Each ship was outfitted with 12 fully equipped operating rooms, 1,000 hospital beds in the form of double bunks, full hospital support, and a helicopter landing pad. The ships can employ more than 1,200 crew and medical personnel. To minimize modification costs, they left the original oil storage tanks and no doors were cut into the tank walls, explained Hansen, which limits movement below the top deck.

Even with their limitations, the re-fitted hospital ships have provided support during many successful missions. Operated by the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command, each ship exists to provide emergency onsite care for American combat forces and support of disaster relief worldwide.

Comfort and Mercy have previously been deployed on combat missions during the Gulf War, Desert Storm, and Iraqi Freedom.

Humanitarian efforts include support in Manhattan during 9/11, Operation United Assistance in response to the tsunami in the Indian Ocean in 2004, earthquake relief in Haiti in 2010, responding to the Philippines typhoon disaster in 2013, Operation Continuing Presence in 2015 in Jamaica and the Caribbean region, and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico in 2017.