DI resident, wildlife group rescue injured fawn

Is it ever a good idea to fawn over a deer? Yes – especially if it’s in need of help.

Just ask Daniel Island resident Jim Wasson, who made an unexpected discovery while stepping out to get his morning newspaper on July 11. On his front porch, quietly sitting beneath his bench swing, was a small fawn – white spots and all.

At first, Wasson thought maybe the baby deer had taken refuge there after thunderstorms had passed through the area. He figured his mother would be back to get him soon. But it didn’t take long to realize there might be more to the story.

“I was watching it and I saw it get up and try to get down the stairs to the front yard and it was limping,” Wasson said. “… And then I saw part of its eye. The left eye was bruised like it was hit and so I said, ‘I’ve got to get this animal some help.’”

Wasson thought it may have been hit by a car – and he knew medical attention was needed. So he contacted the SCDNR office and was told there was not a deer rescue group in Berkeley County, but there were two in neighboring Dorchester and Charleston counties that might be able to help. One of them was a Summerville-based organization called Paws to Claws Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation, founded and operated by Elizabeth Joy Cockle. Wasson gave her a call and within an hour she was at his house.

“I was just happy to be there to help the poor fawn out,” Wasson said. “I was afraid if I didn’t do anything and it just limped away, predators would come after it.”

Wasson and Cockle worked to safely pick up the fawn, but that did not prove to be an easy task. It tried to flee through the porch railing and got its front two legs stuck. Wasson moved around to the front and pushed the legs back, where Cockle gently collected the animal with a blanket.

They loaded the fawn into Cockle’s van and she transported it to her home, where she helped nurse it back to health.

“He’s doing great!” Cockle reported, four days after the rescue. “He’s up walking around now so I am going to be taking and releasing him in another area… Once they start eating on their own, they are pretty much capable of doing whatever (they need to do). He’ll probably pick up with another herd.”

A longtime animal lover, Cockle started her wildlife rehabilitation business in January and has since helped care for over 100 animals, including squirrels, raccoons, opossums, and deer.

“I am getting more and more (requests for help), but it’s what I do and I love it!”

Chris Hamil, field operations manager for the Daniel Island Property Owners Association, said the POA office is receiving “more calls than normal” about deer out and about on the island.

“I remind people that prior to any development, this was a hunting preserve,” Hamil said. “The deer and the gators and the coyotes were all here way before us. So as development began and as it continues, the deer population has been pushed into different isolated areas.”

Captains Island has had the most reported sightings, added Hamil, who personally observed about a dozen or so deer in that area one evening while assessing the situation. The POA has a wildlife specialist on their team who helps to oversee and manage deer

populations in ways that are safe, ethical and efficient – and in compliance with all federal and state laws. In most cases on Daniel Island, residents call to report that deer are eating their landscape plantings.

“I empathize with folks that installed beautiful landscapes and are affected by the wildlife – I totally understand, but the most important thing I have to put at the forefront is the public safety,” Hamil added. “… It’s a balance and that’s what I’m trying to strive for – an equal balance, so the interactions with residents and wildlife are minimal at the least, and when there are interactions that they are safe.”

As far as tips for what to do if you discover a deer or a fawn on your property, Cockle has some advice.

“If it’s a baby just keep your eye on it and if the mom doesn’t come back within two days, call a rehabber,” Cockle added. “If they spot a big one, they can try to make noise and see if it runs away, if it doesn’t it’s possibly injured and you’ll need to call and have someone come out and check… And with babies, if they notice the ears are curled, and there are a lot of flies or ticks around it, then the mom hasn’t been there and is not taking care of it. That’s when you know it needs to be rescued.”