DI resident writes memoir about her life in South Africa

Elsa Dixon spent all of her childhood and most of her adulthood under the authority of apartheid. This White South African woman was not a bystander, she was entrenched in promoting the suppressed Black culture through education.

Born Elsa van der Byl in 1946, she was the daughter of a well-known comedian named Piet Pompies and was raised in a suburb of Cape Town, South Africa. She now lives a quaint life on Daniel Island as a music teacher at Ashley Hall School.

During her idle time in the COVID-19 pandemic, she penned a memoir, published under her maiden name, about her time as an educator under South Africa’s racially intolerant, segregated system comparable to the United States’ Jim Crow Laws — “Hippos, Hotspots, and Homelands: An Educator’s Journey in South Africa during Apartheid and Beyond.”

Recently, Dixon held her book’s official launch at the Daniel’s Landing clubhouse where she performed a reading and attendees were treated to South African wine.

“It’s quite an incredible feeling,” Dixon said. “You sort of feel there’s closure in a way and it just makes you look at the world so differently when you look back and write about it.”

As for the title of the book, “Hippos” refers to Dixon’s adventures with wildlife while living in a big five game reserve that she refers to as the “bush.” “Hotspots” is a reference to the political discontent and crime. “Homelands” pays homage to the cultures and customs of her country.

Living in the remoteness of the bush has its beauty, but it also has its raw encounters with nature. One night, Dixon awoke to noises outside her home and later came to find out it was leopards mating on the roof. One morning, Dixon had to call her school to tell them she would be late because a lion was eating the flesh off the carcass of a wildebeest near her car.

As head of a teacher training college in the late 1980s, during the end of apartheid and on the heels of transition toward democracy, Dixon witnessed the political unrest all around her. During one incident, Dixon was held hostage and the school’s campus was on lockdown while the faculty’s cars were being stoned. In another instance, the army was called to rescue the teachers who were being held against their own will inside the school’s gates.

“Obviously it was difficult at times when something like that happened and to regain their trust again but it’s amazing when you’re in the situation, you just carry on.”

Dixon never mentioned being threatened with lethal force from protestors, although she did sleep with a revolver under her pillow and had her neighbor’s phone number on speed dial. She did recall a popular slogan at the time that students would chant: “Liberation before education.”

As choir director, Dixon had her Black students perform in a theater during a national festival that was strictly for White theatergoers. She also made contacts with local universities to help get Black students accredited to study at the college level.

Dixon taught in Black colleges in Africa from 1987 until 2002, when she came to South Carolina on an international teaching contract at McClellanville Middle School. She’s been at Ashley Hall since 2005 and semi-retired in 2018, but has stayed on in the piano teaching program.

In July, Dixon will return to her homeland to visit family and friends that she hasn’t seen since before COVID-19. She yearns to explore her native land, but for now she will have to live vicariously through her own words of a life she once lived.

Learn more about the author and her book at travelswithelsa.com.