DI residents to explore local air quality

For Daniel Island resident Sara Gail, it started with the laundry.

On certain days, she notices a distinct “rotten egg” smell coming from the family’s clothes after they’re removed from the dryer. The odor is similar to what she smells in the air when the winds carry emissions from the nearby KapStone paper mill over Daniel Island. She worries that the scent is literally seeping into her home - and it has prompted her to begin asking questions about its origins.

“It’s important because we do not want to be putting ourselves and our children at risk if there are toxins in the air that can be harmful to our health,” said Gail.

She decided to post her concerns on Facebook and soon other island residents chimed in with similar queries. Based on the number of social media responses she received, Gail decided to organize a group to explore the topic and learn more. They held their first meeting on March 29 at Pierce Park Pavilion. The goal of the group at this point is to simply educate themselves about local air quality. They also want to better understand the environmental impacts of several other industrial sites in the proximity of Daniel Island, such as the State Ports Authority’s Wando Welch Terminal, Charleston Marine Containers, Westvaco Corp Polychemicals, and others. With that mission in mind, they have enlisted the help of Dr. John Pearce, an assistant professor of Environmental Health in the Department of Public Health Sciences at MUSC. According to Gail, Pearce will be placing air quality monitors on Daniel Island in the near future to help them get the answers they seek.

“I want data from the air quality monitors because a smell is one thing,” said Gail. “But I need numbers. I want to compare those to other areas of Charleston and I want to know how the numbers differ or vary according to the winds every day. Maybe we’re protected somewhat.”

Like Gail, other members of the group are anxious to see Pearce’s results. They are hopeful there is nothing to worry about when it comes to air quality, but some believe it is already having an impact.

“I’m concerned about real estate value,” said Cherilynn Panko, a Daniel Island Park resident. “My uncle, who is from Naples, Florida, was looking at moving here. He contacted my husband and wanted to know about the smell from the paper factory and whether or not we smelled it here. He is a retiree looking at Charleston.”

“For me, my concern is I was driving home the other day and the smell was so bad by my house that it was burning my nostrils,” added Cortney Wood, who also resides in Daniel Island Park. “I have a three year-old, so if it’s burning my nostrils, what is it doing to my three year-old? That is my main concern.”

“I just want facts and data,” said Cainhoy Peninsula resident Nicole Houston. “I don’t want to be terrified, until I know the facts.”

On the KapStone website, it states that sustainability is a top priority for the global packing plant and that they are committed to environmental stewardship. They note that their goal is “100 percent compliance with all environmental laws and regulations” wherever they do business.

Overall, air quality in the Charleston area was listed as “good” on the Environmental Protection Agency’s “AIRNow” website on Friday, March 31. Three days prior, it was noted as “moderate,” which means that on that particular day the air was “acceptable,” however “for some pollutants, there may be moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are sensitive to air pollution.” The American Lung Association keeps tabs on air quality as well. According to their website, Charleston County received a “B” for particle pollution in 2016, while Berkeley County was listed as “DNC,” which means “data not collected” as there were no EPA air quality monitors in the county during the study time period.

To join the Daniel Island Air Quality Group or for information on future meetings, send an email to diairquality@gmail.com.