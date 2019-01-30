DI resident's FAN-tastic club captures the attention of the New England Patriots

When Daniel Island resident Amanda Young started a New England Patriots Fan Club in Charleston in May of 2017, it was basically to set up a fun way to socialize with others who shared her passion for the team. But what started with a handful of members has swelled to 500, said Young, and has caught the attention of the Patriots themselves!

Young’s Charleston group has been nominated as the team’s “Fan Club of the Month” and is featured on the organization’s website (https://www.patriots.com/news/fan-club-of-the-month-patriots-fan-club-of...).

The recognition is especially exciting, because the Patriots are set to take on the L.A. Rams in the Super Bowl on Feb. 3.

“When we started in 2017 we had a goal to unite New England fans across the Lowcountry and become a family friendly social club,” added Young. “Being recognized by the Patriots in such a short time after the club began was wicked awesome! Everyone in the group celebrated the recognition and it made us a stronger fan base here. NECHS members are hoping for a (Tom) Brady drop into Charleston!”

An island resident since 2009, Amanda plans to host a Super Bowl party at her home for 50-60 people to catch all the action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where the Patriots and Rams will duel it out for football’s top prize.

“We started watching the Super Bowl with our group when we first moved here, it has become a tradition. It has been loud, full of food and good friends. It has grown over the years in the amount of people who come but it still the loudest house on DI on Super Bowl Sunday!”