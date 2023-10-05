DI Rotary’s community commitment evident in April

The Rotary Club of Daniel Island was in midseason form during a very active month of April with presentations from nonprofits, Duck Race preparations, city council updates and everything in between.

On April 5, Dr. Denise Sanger, research coordinator of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, spoke about the Marine Resources Research Institute and their work to understand the marine ecosystem including assessments of coastal development, salt marsh health, sea level rises and beach nourishment. There are 350,000 acres of salt marsh across the state, considered to be the second most productive ecosystem on the planet after the rain forests. It is a critical habitat where 75 percent of fin fish spend some portion of their life. Attendees walked away with greater respect for the interconnectivity between rainfall, what happens in our own backyards and the health of the salt marshes.

Later that week, Rotarians packed up and delivered 150 meal packages to the Cainhoy Community Center to ensure that families in the region had holiday food fixings for the Easter weekend. Volunteers included: Mike Geier, Bob and Mary Schroeder, Dr. Troy Hill, Michael Jordan and Billie Bacon. The effort was supported by Publix of Daniel Island.

The following week’s meeting was led by guest speaker Paige Hauff, executive director of Girls on the Run. The nonprofit’s mission is to enhance participants’ social, emotional and physical skills to successfully navigate life experiences. They inspire girls of all abilities to recognize their individual strengths, while building a sense of connection in a team setting.

Four RCDI members were recognized for making contributions in their name to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. This included: Dr. Bob Grubb, Mary Jo Romeo, Corky Carnevale and John Walden.

To round out the month, Rotarians celebrated the first anniversary of Feeding of the Multitudes’ purchase of a new refrigerated truck and move into their new facility on Cainhoy Road. Donations from the Rotary Club of Daniel Island, the Daniel Island Community Foundation, the Coastal Community Foundation and Nucor made this possible.

There was no Rotarian of the Month for April, but all agreed Duck Race Chair Evan Murray would be most deserving of such praise.