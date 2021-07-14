DI Rotary celebrates 20 years of community care

June was a month of celebrations and salutations for the Rotary Club of Daniel Island.

The month started off with a big splash from the 15th annual Duck Race at New Realm Brewing on June 1. Approximately $200,000 was raised by nine Charleston area Rotary clubs, along with $20,000 in prize giveaways.

Doran Berger, co-founder and longtime franchise owner of Panera Bread, was featured as the guest speaker at the club’s weekly in-person and virtual breakfast meeting on June 9. Berger shared a motivational “American Dream” story with the club.

On June 16, Sue Detar, founder and publisher of The Daniel Island News, led the club’s discussion. Detar explained how the newspaper began, the humble beginnings of Daniel Island and the strategy for the paper to continue to fund reporting in a changing marketplace.

On June 23, Nicole Thompson, a docent with Middleton Place Plantation, spoke to Rotarians. The discussion revolved around the institution, its roots of slavery and how it contributed to the history of America.

To round out the month, on June 30, Mary Jo Romeo and her new board were sworn in for the upcoming Rotary year. The club also celebrated its 20th anniversary and Club of the Year for the District.

In addition, Maureen Cannon received Rotarian of the Year, Evan Murray received Rookie of the Year, and Nick Armandi received the Service Above Self Award for his reliable dedication. Scholarship recipients included: Afua Lincoln, Ayanna Allen, Carrington Wigfall, and Emma Albana.

Furthermore, Dr. Bill Greene was named the Rotarian of the Month for June. Whether it’s heading the Nail Bangers to help others in Cainhoy, walking for Water Missions, or fighting the opioid epidemic, Greene is always there to help his fellow members in the community.

More than 25 Rotarians received recognition for their generous financial contributions to Rotary by receiving Paul Harris Fellow Honors.

For more information, visit DanielIslandRotary.com.