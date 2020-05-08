DI Rotary Club conducts planning meetings, continues food drives

The Rotary Club of Daniel Island conducted new community support projects and gathered for strategic planning throughout July.

The club held a membership meeting virtually which allowed it to host breakout sessions of four to five members in small chat rooms. Members enjoyed the opportunity to have one-on-one conversations with one another.

The Rotary’s largest annual fundraiser — The Duck Race — was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but planning is underway for other ways to support their causes. Organizers say, “stay tuned” for news on an upcoming fundraiser for 2020.

At the virtual breakfast meeting on July 15, Bill Stevens spoke to the club about his journey in preserving his family history. Stevens shared useful advice and insight into the process and encouraged others to document their own history.

Gil Kerlikowske, former commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Chief of Police for Seattle, provided a mesmerizing discussion to the members at the July 22 weekly virtual breakfast meeting about his experiences during his long career in law enforcement and his thoughts regarding the recent riots held locally and across the nation.

Jody Stallings, teacher and columnist for the Moultrie News, spoke to members at the weekly breakfast meeting held virtually July 29 about his no-nonsense approach to education based on his over 20 years of experience as a teacher. Stallings has a weekly article in the Moultrie News that focuses on parent participation, proper discipline and guidance for students.

Keeping their commitment to community service, the club joined again with the East Cooper Community Outreach to host a food drive for the Cainhoy area.

The DI club welcomed three new members — Mark Smith, Ashley Henyan, and Jason Hill.