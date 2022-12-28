DI Rotary Club experiences an educational November

The Rotary Club of Daniel Island learned a great deal from local educators during the month of November.

Guest speaker Jason Kreutner, the founder and head of the University School of the Lowcountry in Mount Pleasant, talked with the club about the school’s history on Nov. 2. The school was founded in 2007; it teaches grades 2-12 with around 80 students. Kreutner was raised in Mount Pleasant and is a current resident. University School is a national leader in educating students for the 21st century. Before establishing USL, Kreutner was the dean of students and director of studies at the Charleston Collegiate School. The school is funded 91% by tuition. A board comprises friends of the school and former parents and no current parents.

Ryan Cass, a quality engineering manager at Boeing, met with the club on Nov. 9. While at the Citadel, Cass developed a team of mentors to help guide him with his professional career. Cass has a business called One Day. A part of YPO of Charleston, our club has an extraordinary place in Cass’s heart. Bob Farina, Bill Stevens, and Troy Hall helped and inspired Cass along the way. Cass started Won Day LLC, which coaches and mentors individuals on goal setting, productivity, and mindset. Cass mentioned that we need people in our corner to grow. Cass grew up in a home where alcoholism was prevalent. Even though times were tough at home, Cass knew he wanted better for himself. He decided he would attend The Citadel in Charleston. Cass researched the top 1% of people and realized they all commonly wrote down their goals. In August 2011, he started writing down his goals. His first goal was accomplished; he had made the Dean’s List at The Citadel. Since then, it’s been his way of life. He serves others through his company Won Day. In 2022 he started the

“Be the First One” Scholarship. He was able to provide $8,000 in total scholarships.

On Nov. 22, the Rotary club delivered Thanksgiving meals to the Cainhoy Community Center.

Also in November, CEO Phyllis Martin and CDO Karen Quadrio of the Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative were featured guest speakers. TCCC’s vision is that all children are embraced by the community as its own and supported to reach their full potential in school and life, cradle to career. Their mission is to build collective power to transform education by changing systems to allow Black and Brown children to achieve their goals.

The Rotarian of the Month for November was Steve Britt.