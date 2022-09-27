DI Rotary Club falls into action in August

As the seasons change, the Rotary Club of Daniel Island’s mission remains the same with an agenda busier than ever. August had an abundance of engaging topics and conversations. The following is a summary of the activities and discussions from last month’s meetings.

On Aug. 3, longtime Rotary member Steve Slifer was the guest speaker, who provided an economic update for the club. Slifer was the former chief U.S. economist for Lehman Brothers in New York City. Slifer leads the Daniel Island Speaker Series efforts and provides his annual economic outlook conference on Daniel Island.

The guest speakers on Aug. 10 were Jimmy and Johnna Livingston, who started Wabi Sabi Farms located in Cordesville, South Carolina. The name “Wabi Sabi” comes from a Japanese philosophy of living. Before starting the farm, they spent time in the screen imprinting industry and were subject to toxic chemicals daily. They wanted to improve their health and overall wellbeing. Johnna grew up on a farm and understood the industry well, providing some much-needed experience. Jimmy grew up in the outdoors, spending time at fish camps.

However, there was a lot of learning early on and many failures. They grow organically, with strawberries being their main crop. The springtime is their busiest season. Wabi Sabi sells through Grow Food Carolina and the Lowcountry street grocery, a mobile grocer.

Rotary District Governor Bob Gross served as the guest speaker on Aug. 17. Gross is an environmental engineer and has spent his whole life in the water industry. He has been very involved with Rotary’s mission for polio eradication, which is essential because the disease can still be found in drinking water and sewage. It’s rare in the U.S. but happens much more frequently worldwide. Gross spoke about how Rotary International has donated more than $4 million in efforts to help those in Ukraine. He also talked about Rotary’s involvement with ShelterBox, an international disaster relief charity based in the U.K. that provides emergency shelter and other aid items to families worldwide who have lost their homes to disaster or conflict.

On Aug. 24, the club had a fellowship event with members touring the newly renovated Credit One Stadium.

Guest speaker Elizabeth Fisher, co-owner of Fisher Recycling, presented her story on Aug. 31. Fisher started her career in the food and beverage industry. Her husband Chris started the company in 1992, collecting recyclable foods from several Charleston restaurants and offices with an old, decrepit pickup truck. In 2005, the company expanded its warehouse space to the old Navy Base, located in the renovated Navy Yard. Since then, Fisher Recycling has recycled over 8.5 million pounds of aluminum, glass, plastic, and tin and 24 million pounds of office paper, newspaper, magazines, and cardboard. The company has implemented residential projects on Daniel Island.

The Rotarian of the Month for August was Suzy Cubbler-Tyner, owner of Blume Designs floral design studio.