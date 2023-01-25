DI Rotary Club has joyful, mournful holiday season

The Rotary Club of Daniel Island experienced a joyful, yet mournful December to end 2022. The holiday season lit up the month, but the passing of a beloved Rotarian sombered the spirits of many members.

To begin the last month of last year, the club hosted its annual Christmas party on Dec. 7. There was an assembly meeting prior but featured no guest speaker.

On Dec. 14, the club hosted guest speaker Jared Bramblett, an environmental and documentary photographer and engineer based in Charleston. Bramblett, a civil engineering graduate from the University of South Carolina, works primarily on stormwater management, flood mitigation, resiliency, and sustainability projects. He has always been fascinated by the push and pull between people and nature and how we build upon one another. His photographs are often a study of the seams where natural and constructed environments conjoin.

Bramblett said the drainage systems need to be more prominent in Charleston, especially on the peninsula. Charleston’s annual precipitation is increasing. Charleston had a 9.92-foot storm surge in 2017 with Hurricane Irma and an 8.72-foot storm surge with Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Hurricane Hugo was the highest storm surge on record at 12.52 feet. Bramblett said Charleston is seeing a significant increase in tidal flooding. Anything above 8 feet is considered a big flood. Since 2018 we’ve had 313 tidal surges.

In December, a very distinguished club member, Mike Sudzina, passed away at 83. Sudzina was a former past president and significantly impacted the club over the past two decades.

Sudzina modeled the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self.” He chaired the annual rubber duck race fundraiser for many years and served a term as club president. For this, his many hands-on project contributions, and his willingness to say yes to any request, he was

recognized as Rotarian of the Year.

A former captain in the Marine Corps, Sudzina served his country. As an active volunteer at Patriots Point Naval & Air Museum, he served active and retired military members and was honored as Volunteer of the Year. Further, he served as Chair of the USS Yorktown Foundation.

Club director Pat Sherman noted, “He was a great man, husband, father, and grandfather. He was a marine veteran and former Procter and Gamble executive. He will be greatly missed.”

To read a recent tribute to Sudzina featured in The Daniel Island News on Dec. 15, 2022, visit bit.ly/3R27yl9.

There was no Rotarian of the Month named for December 2022.