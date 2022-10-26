DI Rotary Club has September to remember

In the words of the Earth, Wind & Fire hit, the Rotary Club of Daniel Island too had a September to remember with a slew of exciting guest speakers.

Guest speaker Sam Norton, founder of Heron Farms, a vertical indoor saltwater farm gave a presentation Sept. 7. Norton, who grew up on the Isle of Palms, founded Heron Farms in 2018.

Heron Farms is the world’s first indoor vertical saltwater farm, according to the company, and produces food without any natural sunlight or freshwater.

Norton said the business originally started with an experiment on Drum Island testing native plants. The first three experiments failed due to warm waters in July. During the fourth experiment, they switched to a lab facility, which was successful. They made it to the harvesting period, sold to area chefs, and continued to do it. They are currently looking at land in Brownsville, Texas, (partnering with a local shrimp farm) and working on lease negotiations to continue their research and production. The business was initially financed through convertible notes, grants from the Department of Agriculture, and local angel investors.

On Sept. 14, guest speakers professional anglers Jason and Jennifer Schall spoke to the Rotary. The Schalls knew each other from elementary school, then met again on a fishing trip five years ago. They were middle school sweethearts, and now they are professional anglers together. The Schalls are both world record-holders and have combined for 100-plus world records. They have caught a combined 750 inches-plus of unique species on rod and reel. The Schalls are kayak anglers; they focus on conservation and love to chase world records, and are Certified SCDNR Fishing Instructors. Surprisingly, South Carolina is home to a lot of world records. Many of the biggest fish caught of particular species were from South Carolina. For example, a world record 1,800-pound tiger shark was caught in the state. The Schalls are passionate about traveling to new places and being active in conservation. Some of their favorite local fishing places include the inshore waters of the Santee and Lowcountry areas, where they catch trout, flounder, redfish, and sharks as long as the kayak.

Guest speaker Stacy Walters, MBA, president of the Roper St. Francis Foundation, and vice president of Roper St. Francis Healthcare addressed the club Sept. 21. Walters talked about national trends in household giving and the steady decline. In 2001, 65% of homes gave to charitable organizations; now, it’s closer to 58%. Stacy mentioned their impactful partnership with the Coastal Communities Foundation.

Rachel Lindbergh was the guest at the Daniel Island Club Speaker Series at the end of September. Lindbergh spoke of life lessons from “Tin Whiskers” – a high school science project. She and three teammates decided to investigate when tin is used as a finish material in electronic components. It can spontaneously grow conductive whiskers, forming electrical paths that can adversely affect the operation of that electrical device. The team submitted their science project to a national competition, and it won. As a result, their task was loaded onto a space shuttle and launched to the International Space Station. The project earned Lindbergh a full scholarship to the University of Chicago. She is now a space policy analyst for the IDA Science and Technology Policy Institute in Washington, D.C. She gets to sit in on White House briefings regarding U.S. space policy.

Compiled by Zach Giroux, zach@thedanielislandnews.com