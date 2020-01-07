DI Rotary Club honored, names new officers

The Rotary Club of Daniel Island received a high honor with the designation of Large Club of the Year presented by Johnny Moore, district governor, District 7770, at the organization’s annual installation event held June 24 at Dockery’s.

The event also was shared on Zoom for members unable to attend in person.

The Large Club of the Year award is based on several factors, said Moore, but primarily for the service the club has provided to the community and the world. The organizations are reviewed by a panel of 10 judges including the district governor, immediate past district governor, awards chair, district governor elect, district governor nominee and others. These judges consider the health of the club determined by membership growth, meeting attendance, number of Rotarians involved in their service projects and their participation in district events. They also are graded based on per capita giving to The Rotary Foundation, Polio Plus and Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust (CART).

“To win this award is an outstanding accomplishment. The competition is very tough,” Moore said. “So, once again, congratulations to the Rotary Club of Daniel Island.”

In other presentations, Jonathan Bennett was presented the Rotarian of the Year award, which is presented by the Rotary president to the member who exemplifies the “service above self” motto and has had a positive impact on the club by being intentional.

Also, Dr. Bill Greene received a district award for his grant writing skills and leadership.



The past board members under outgoing president Bill Cannon’s leadership were recognized for their dedication and service to the success of the club.

Angela Drake was inducted as the DI Rotary Club’s president. The other club members installed as new officers were:

• Mary Jo Romeo, president-elect, membership chair

• Robert Schroeder, club director/board member, treasurer

• Bill Thielfoldt, club executive secretary

• Hannah Long, fellowship chair

• Mary Schroeder, community service chair

• Beth Manning Lee, club director/board member, public image chair

• Rich Kypta, club director/board member, foundation chair

• Maureen Cannon, club director/board member, foundation treasurer

• Tom Butz. club grants chair

• George Roberts, club director/board member, fundraising chair

• William L. Cannon, past president, assistant governor