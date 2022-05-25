DI Rotary Club springs into action in April

The Rotary Club of Daniel Island ushered in the peak season of spring with a slew of interesting guest speakers. The following is a synopsis of what the month of April entailed.

On April 6, Mike Seekings was the guest speaker. Seekings discussed the issue of flooding in downtown Charleston and the Lower Battery Seawall repair project, which has just entered Phase 3 and signed a contract for $22 million. He discussed the U.S. Army Corps Engineers' proposal and the pros and cons associated with the project.

Later in the month, on April 13, the club invited Kenya Dunn as guest speaker. Dunn worked for T-Mobile for 10 years in Augusta, where she is originally from, and she has two children. Her oldest son is at Coastal Carolina University and her daughter studies at Howard University. Dunn moved to South Carolina and worked for the T-Mobile call center. Her background is in leadership development and quality management. The call service center she led quickly rose to T-Mobile's top-ranked call center in the nation. Six months into her new position, Dunn had the responsibility of running the call center by herself as the former director took a promotion in Seattle. Under Dunn’s leadership, the call center on Daniel Island thrived. In 2011, she became the director of the call center. In 2015 she moved back to Georgia to work in the retail division, helping T-Mobile take a 1% market share from Verizon & AT&T. Shortly after, she was promoted to vice president of retail and managed roughly 10,000 people! Kenya is now the COO for Lifetagger.

On April 20, the club welcomed Nate McGaughey as guest speaker, controller of Nucor Steel Berkeley. McGaughey studied accounting and finance and graduated from Southern Indiana in Evansville, Indiana. McGaughey’s relationship with Nucor started as a child, as his father worked for Nucor in Crawfordsville, Indiana. McGaughey appreciates what Nucor has helped provide his family while growing up and now for his current family.



Before moving to South Carolina, McGaughey worked in the products division in Nashville. Nucor is the largest steel products producer in the United States and the largest recycler in North America. Nucor has over 300 operating locations and 30,000 teammates in North America. Nucor had $56 billion in 2021 revenue ranking high on the Forbes Fortune 500 list. Nucor Steel Berkeley, constructed in 1995, sits on an 8,000-acre plant site, including a 6,000-acre conservation easement with 975 employees. McGaughey gave valuable information about the markets they serve, an overview of the global steel industry, particularly the United States, and what's in store for Nucor's future.

At the end of April, the club co-sponsored the Daniel Island Speaker Series featuring the Birds of Prey.

Rotarian Chip Law received the distinct honor of Rotarian of the Month.