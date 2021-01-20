DI Rotary Club takes on goodwill projects

Pixie Paulette Dezzutti, local business owner of Striped Pig Distillery and Skirt Magazine, spoke to members at the Rotary Club of Daniel Island’s weekly breakfast meeting Dec. 2 held virtually and in-person about "cause marketing." Dezzutti shared her wonderful positive energy, along with her life and work experiences.

Ron Daise – a singer, songwriter, author of children's books, TV star, who currently works at Brookgreen Gardens – spoke to the club Dec. 9 about the Gullah language and culture at the weekly breakfast meeting held virtually. Daise has received the Order of the Palmetto and Folk Heritage award.

Deputy Director of Explore Charleston Perrin Lawson shared a variety of facts and information about the highs and lows of the local hospitality industry, and what current visitors are paying attention to when selecting a place to visit during a Dec. 16

presentation.

Members closed out the year Dec. 29 with a field trip to Middleton Place Plantation and enjoyed a private tour and saw the camellias in bloom.

Jerry Bacon was named December Member of the Month and Daniel Island resident Michael Jordan became a new member.

In December, there was also plenty of goodwill shared from gifting shawls to East Cooper Meals on Wheels recipients, toiletries provided to local prison ministries, and angel Christmas gifts taken to children in the community. Nearly 1,000 meals were delivered to those food-insecure families in the Cainhoy peninsula and Daniel Island area during the month.