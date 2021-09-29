DI Rotary heats up discussions during August

As the temperatures got hot during the month of August, so did the topics being discussed by the Rotary Club of Daniel Island. The lineup of prominent guest speakers addressed human trafficking, recruiting new Rotarians, and health care.

To lead off the month at the Aug. 4 meeting, the Rotary Club hosted Kat Wehunt, the founder and executive director of The Formation Project in Charleston. The Formation Project is a survivor-led, nonprofit organization that works to fight human trafficking. Wehunt shared her life-altering firsthand account, displaying her commitment to fighting human trafficking.

A week later, on Aug. 11, the Rotary Club was greeted by District Gov. Paul Walter. He addressed the club about the importance of Rotarians to uphold a strong brand and image to the public. Walter urged every Rotarian to bring in one new member for the 2021-22 year.

The following week, Aug. 18, Dr. Jeff DiLisi, president and CEO of Roper St. Francis Healthcare, spoke to fellow members, as DiLisi is a member of the club himself. Roper St. Francis is the Lowcountry's only private, not-for-profit healthcare system that employs nearly 6,000 people, with almost 1,000 physicians representing virtually every medical specialty.

To round out the month, on Aug. 25, the Rotary Club conducted its weekly meeting at the Daniel Island Recreation Center. The club thanked director Jen Nelsen for being such a gracious host.

