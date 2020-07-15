DI Rotary joins blood drive, collects food in June

The Rotary Club of Daniel Island continued its virtual breakfast meeting series in June, and joined the American Red Cross and the East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) in community service projects.

Page Kiniry, president and CEO of Brookgreen Gardens, spoke at the June 3 weekly breakfast. Brookgreen Gardens is 89 years old and contains nearly 9,000 acres in the Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island area. Kiniry talked with the members about all the wonderful outdoor, socially distancing events that are available to attendees.

For the June 10 virtual breakfast meeting, Sundi Herring, senior manager of community development with the American Cancer Society and regional director of Hope Lodge, shared information about the Lodge’s mission. Hope Lodge provides a residence and supportive environment for visiting cancer patients and their caregivers while

they undergo treatment locally. Hope Lodge started 50 years ago in Charleston.

Kevin Mills, president and CEO of the South Carolina Aquarium, located in downtown Charleston, was the weekly breakfast speaker June 17. The aquarium is celebrating its 20th anniversary and is continuing the good work of their many educational projects.

College students and scholarship recipients Jarvis Bess (senior at the University of South Carolina-Beaufort) and Carrington Wigfall (sophomore at Winthrop University) provided members updates on their educational experience.