DI Rotary rings in new year with series of astute guests

The Rotary Club of Daniel Island rang in the new year the only way they know how: by inviting interesting and accomplished individuals from all backgrounds and disciplines.

To begin the 2023 calendar year, Meyer Vogl Art Gallery co-owner Laurie Meyer, whose galleries specialize in contemporary fine art and specifically oil paintings, spoke about different artists’ styles, colors and techniques.

Meyer displayed a picture of the painting of Dark Star, the 1953 Kentucky Derby winner, owned by Harry Guggenheim, DI’s founding land pioneer. Dark Star was born and bred on Daniel Island.

When the club asked Meyer how an artist knows when they are finished with a painting, she responded, “Quit before you finish.”

At another event, Lowe Real Estate vice president of development Jacob Lindsey and South Carolina Ports Authority senior vice president of community engagement Jordi Yarbrough delivered a dual presentation about the Union Pier Terminal downtown.

Lowe Real Estate, responsible for the Wild Dunes Resort construction and the Sweetgrass Inn at Wild Dunes, is leading the renovation of the Union Pier and SCPA is assisting with the public planning process. Their objective is that the pier will be redeveloped into a space that benefits the city and its residents, through a collaborative, public process.

Since the Union Pier will no longer be a cruise line homeport beginning in 2025, the site opens up nearly 70 acres downtown. There is a tremendous opportunity to provide waterfront access and more green spaces in Charleston.

The plan is to sell the property by the end of 2023. The revenue from the sale will help fund critical port infrastructure projects for the SCPA. With community input, they will seek city council approval of project plans and public financing for infrastructure.

The potential future of Union Pier could include: green spaces, public waterfront access, workspaces, retail, restaurants, hotels, residential and workforce housing, parking, and event space at the renovated passenger terminal. Input and feedback can be shared via email to info@unionpiersc.com

During another gathering, First Tee Charleston executive director Bucky Dudley addressed how the organization enables kids ages 5-18 to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges by integrating the game of golf with the life skills curriculum.

Founded in 2008, First Tee strives to make the game of golf and its inherent values accessible to kids all around the community. In 2022, the organization reached more than 17,000 kids in the Charleston area, and is hoping to get 22,000 in 2023.

“Many children don’t have a trusted adult mentor outside their immediate family,” Dudley told the club. “Every class they provide teaches a life skill and a core value. If the community is well, the kids are well.”

First Tee also provides college scholarships to high school kids each season of instruction.

January’s Rotarian of the Month was Bill Thielfoldt.