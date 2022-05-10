DI School and Philip Simmons football connect more than X’s and O’s

Putting pen to paper has become more exciting for Stephanie Donley’s third grade class at the Daniel Island School. Donley’s new pen pal program pairs her students with varsity football players at Philip Simmons High School.

“I am calling them ‘power pals,’” said Donley of the initiative. “I wanted to try to connect (students at the two schools) to build more of a sense of community with our feeder high school while working on writing skills.”

Children at the Daniel Island School feed into Philip Simmons High School off Clements Ferry Road after graduating from eighth grade. But Donley said many of her pupils are unfamiliar with PSHS and she wants to help bridge the gap between the Philip Simmons and Daniel Island communities.

When she reached out to Philip Simmons head football coach Eric Bendig about participating in the program, he jumped at the opportunity. “I thought it was a really, really good cause,” Bendig said. “This is a chance for our football team to give back and be connected to the community and the children who look up to them.”

Donley matched each of her 52 students with a player, and the momentum grew from there. The athletes received their first letters on Sept. 9 and read them before their game that night.

“I was taken aback by their genuine appreciation for somebody reaching out to them and asking them about themselves and wishing them luck in the game,” Bendig said. “I had multiple kids ask me if we could visit their class and write back, so it was a great response.”

The players hand-delivered their response letters Sept. 23 during High Five Friday, a weekly event where PSHS athletes visit a feeder school and high five students in the hallways in a show of support. “They wrote words of encouragement to my third graders,” Donley said.

“They were so excited and literally jumping up and down.”

The football players and the elementary school children enjoyed meeting their pen pals and putting a face to the name on their letters. Donley said the program has helped motivate her students to become better writers.

“They love it, and some of my kids with messy handwriting are doing their best to make it immaculate,” she said. “They’re taking their time and what they’re writing is very thought-provoking; they’re asking their players really good questions.”

Bendig said the correspondence has also been beneficial to his players. “Writing on paper is a task that is great for third graders, but also great for high schoolers,” Bendig explained. “We’re in the computer world now where everything is typed and some of them had to get a refresher on how to write a letter.”

Donley said she wants to expand power pals to include more classes, clubs and sports teams at both schools; a plan Bendig endorses.

“We’ve had unbelievable participation in this and our voluntary high five Fridays,” Bendig said. “I think the power pals have really helped us take a step towards becoming community leaders.”