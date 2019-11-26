DI scores with new community recreational soccer complex

A group of local investors announced plans last week for a new recreational soccer complex on Daniel Island.

According to a press release, the complex will house fields for youth and adult leagues, soccer camps, clinics, and tournaments, in addition to a community clubhouse and 15,000 square feet of retail space, including a restaurant. The complex will be named Pitch 579.

The facility will be built on a 5-acre plot of land bordering Parkline Avenue and Talison Park Lane and will have artificial turf soccer fields — four sized for 7v7 games, and two sized for 5v5 youth soccer games. The facility could also be used for other sporting activities in addition to soccer, a representative of the project said.

The location is directly adjacent to the CubeSmart Self Storage facility and directly across Parkline Avenue from the Talison Row Apartments in the area zoned as Daniel Island Business Park.

“We’re thrilled to be creating a place for the families of Daniel Island to share in the game of soccer as well as gather for meals, events, and shopping. As the community continues to grow, we want to provide a place of recreation and respite to serve residents of all ages,” said Tony Bakker, one of the developers behind the project.

Bakker was part of the original ownership of the Charleston Battery and the soccer team’s facility on Daniel Island before selling it to B Sports Entertainment in 2016.

In addition to Bakker, Harbor Contracting, Rush Dixon Architects, and Thomas & Hutton are involved with the project, and construction plans have been submitted to the City of Charleston.

Although a timeline for the project has not yet been announced, the engineer and contractor on the project submitted plans to the Technical Review Committee (TRC) that were reviewed on Thursday, Nov. 21. The TRC offered several comments and suggestions for changes to the plans, including reconsidering placement of entrances to the parking area for the complex to preserve existing street parking and to meet concerns relating to access by fire and other emergency vehicles. The committee also asked that a Stormwater Technical Report be submitted.

An amendment to the master plan approved by the city Planning Commission on Wednesday, Nov. 20, would permit an indoor recreational facility at the location. The plans as submitted for Pitch 579 did not provide for an indoor recreation facility but Peter McKellar of Harbor Contracting said that it was something the developer considered in the early planning phases of the soccer complex.