DI to see capital improvements from county’s penny sales tax

New projects are coming to fruition on Daniel Island this spring, on behalf of taxpayer dollars funded through the recently passed Berkeley County’s One-Cent Sales Tax program.

The 2008 and 2014 One-Cent Sales Tax referendums raised $400 million countywide. The most recent one aims to raise $587 million over the next seven years to finance the costs of highways, roads, streets, bridges, and other transportation-related projects, facilities and drainage. Ten percent of the money collected from the One-Cent Sales Tax will go toward preserving green space throughout the county.

Last month at Daniel Island Neighborhood Association’s monthly meeting at Daniel Pointe Retirement Community, Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb gave an update on the status of current projects and what future infrastructure might bring Daniel Island and Cainhoy following the renewal of the One-Cent Sales Tax in the November 2022 election.

HELIPAD INSTALLATION

A $50,000 square asphalt helipad near a strip of land between the Mark Clark Expressway and the I-526 on- and off-ramps is projected to be complete by the end of February. The capital project has been on the county’s budget since June 2021. Construction was supposed to be complete by October 2022.

Berkeley County was given the land for no charge, which is a right of way owned by SCDOT. All of the work is being done in house and not contracted to a third party.

The helipad will be for emergency use only and will be open for all area hospitals to service in the case of a medical emergency that requires airlift or evacuation.

LIBRARY EXPANSION

An $88,000 parking lot expansion at the Daniel Island Library is expected to be complete by the end of April. The capital project which started in January 2021 was previously slated to be done October 2022.

The expansion includes an additional 56 parking spaces, of which currently there are 21 spots. This will more than triple the parking capacity.

The intent is for the library to be used as an early voting and polling site in future elections. Also, the additional spaces will serve as overflow parking for Daniel Island School.

ANOTHER ROUNDABOUT?

A roundabout at the intersection of River Landing Drive and Seven Farms Drive is on the radar in the near future. There is no current proposal, but there will be a rotary of conversation.

Berkeley County Councilman Josh Whitley, who was out of town and not present at the meeting, later commented that language on the sales tax ballot is for intersection improvements and that the county will work with the community through DINA and the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association to receive feedback from the community prior to voting or directing staff to propose a roundabout or other improvement.

DOWN THE ROAD

Completion of the Clements Ferry Road Phase 2, projected to cost $74 million alone, is slated for November 2024. So far, the county has spent $122 million overall on the widening of the corridor.

The next road on Daniel Island to be resurfaced is St. Thomas Island Drive through the roundabout at Seven Farms Drive. The county is currently receiving construction bids.

Prior to the One-Cent Sales Tax referendum passing, an average of 12 miles of roadway were being resurfaced each year countywide. Now, funding for 40-50 miles of resurfacing is expected to occur annually, according to Cribb.