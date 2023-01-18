DI Speaker’s Series to feature one of world’s leading ocean scientists

A new year marks a new chapter for the Daniel Island Community Speaker’s Series. The series will kick off 2023 with a free event featuring Dr. Deborah Bronk, president and CEO of the Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 7-8 p.m. at the Daniel Island Club ballroom.

Bronk, one of the country’s leading ocean scientists and foremost ocean science authorities internationally, will discuss sea levels rising, severe weather events that are increasing and changing our oceans and affecting the food we eat and air we breathe and what the Lowcountry can do to mitigate these developments.

Bigelow Laboratory is an internationally renowned, independent, nonprofit research institute located in East Boothbay, Maine. With its worldwide reach from the Arctic to the Antarctic and every ocean on the planet, Bigelow scientists use cutting-edge techniques to understand the ocean’s mysteries, address its challenges, and unlock its hidden opportunities.

With a Ph.D. in marine-estuarine and environmental sciences from the University of Maryland, she is one of the world’s most respected ocean scientists. Bronk leads Bigelow’s 100 staff members and state-of-the-art, LEED Platinum facilities at their 64-acre campus on the Damariscotta River estuary. She has appeared on numerous occasions before Congress and has more than three decades of experience as a professor and an oceanographer. During that time, she has conducted more than 50 research and field expeditions in freshwater and marine environments that stretch from pole to pole.

Bronk is president-elect of The Oceanography Society and chair-elect of the UNOLS Council, which oversees the U.S. research fleet. In 2020, she was recognized as an American Association for the Advancement of Science Fellow for her substantial research advances on the marine nitrogen cycle and for her leadership in the ocean science research community.

The researchers at Bigelow believe that the oceans hold the key to our goals for climate problems, pharmaceutical problems, and health problems. The oceans contain 97% of the earth’s water. They provide the oxygen we breathe and the food that we eat. The microorganisms in the ocean make life here on earth possible.

Bronk’s presentation aims to provide solutions to mitigate climate issues concerning the environment and the oceans’ historic and unprecedented rate-of-change.

To learn more about Bronk and Bigelow’s organization, visit bigelow.org and watch this 5-minute YouTube video at bit.ly/3kpixJa.

The event will be a cash bar and passed hors d’oeuvres between 6:30-7 p.m. The program will begin promptly at 7 p.m. and will conclude around 8 p.m.

To register for the free event, visit bit.ly/3knCT5e.