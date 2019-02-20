DI teen earns coveted spot in Disney Dreamers Academy Class of 2019!

It’s the stuff Disney stories are made of. A young girl full of hope and promise lays it all on the line – and learns, like so many Disney heroines, that dreams really do come true.

When Daniel Island teen and longtime Disney fan Anna Kelley Zielke decided to join thousands of other kids her age in applying to be part of the elite Disney Dreamers Academy Class of 2019, she wasn’t sure of her chances.

“It was something that was kind of last minute and I didn’t think that I would get in,” said the Bishop England sophomore, when reflecting on filling out her application on Halloween night last fall. “It was just something that I really wanted to try!”

But Ziekle did get in, along with 99 other kids – out of a sizeable applicant pool. Her acceptance envelope arrived a few days before Christmas.

“I couldn’t stop jumping around in my house because I was so excited!” she exclaimed.

At the program, Zielke and her classmates will “learn lessons in becoming their most genuine, present and ambitious selves, answering the call of their dreams with relentless pursuit,” stated a press release.

The Disney Dreamers Academy (DDA) draws its inspiration from Walt Disney himself, who, as the website for the program explains, “arrived in Hollywood in 1923 with a few dollars in his pocket and a dream of drawing cartoons. He faced rejection, but he believed in his talent and his dream. Today, Walt’s tiny animation studio has grown into the largest media company in the world, and his work has touched billions. The Academy’s mission continues Walt’s belief in the power of dreams.”

Many of the Disney characters depicted in the studio’s movies have similar stories of achieving success against tough odds. When asked about her favorite character, one of the questions on the application, Zielke paused for a moment and then came up with her answer.

“It’s so hard, but I guess I would say I really love Belle (from Beauty & The Beast). Because I love her sense of adventure and the way she cares for her father.”

The DDA, now in its 12th year, offers unique opportunities for students to engage with experienced mentors (such as TV celebrity Steve Harvey), expand their horizons through career workshops, and develop interviewing and networking skills. And of course – all activities cater to “dreamers,” or those who demonstrate intellectual curiosity, compassion, courage in facing obstacles with poise and maturity, a positive outlook, generous spirt and optimism about the future. Zielke is honored to be a part of it all.

“I think they pick 100 people that they think are dreamers,” she said. “That want to make the world a better place. And they bring these people to Disney World, which is a place where dreams come true! And they have a lot of mentors who have achieved their dreams, so they can mentor you to achieve yours.”

Zielke is an honor roll student at BE who also participates in Youth in Government, Sophomore Board, glee club, and choir. But her passions are dance and academics. She dances almost every day at Dance Conservatory of Charleston and also has aspirations to be a singer, something she will explore more while participating in the DDA. Down the road, Zielke foresees a possible career in law and government service.

Those selected to attend the four-day session, which will take place March 24-29, receive complimentary airfare, hotel accommodations, and theme park tickets for the student and a guardian. What does Zielke hope to take away from the experience?

“I just want to go and be inspired by all these people and learn as much as I can from them. I’ve read a lot about past dreamers and what they’ve achieved, and they say your world changes. The way you see things changes, because of all the amazing people who mentor you.”

But she’s also looking forward to the whole Disney experience – and the chance to soak in the magic.

“I’m super excited,” added Zielke. “It’s so close now!”