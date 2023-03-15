DI teen earns first-degree black belt

In a ceremony held on Feb. 7, Matthew Jones of Daniel Island was awarded his first-degree black belt in Wado Ryu karate at Osupurē Karate. He successfully passed a private test on Jan. 28, where he had to demonstrate his proficiency in kihons (singular techniques), kata (forms), and kumite (sparring).

Jones became the 39th student at Osupurē Karate, 295 Seven Farms Drive, to earn this rank since the dojo opened its doors on Daniel Island 20 years ago. He started his karate training on Aug. 8, 2016.

In addition to earning his black belt, Jones is also a junior instructor (Kohai) at the dojo. In school he is an honor roll student and very active in robotics.

In a separate test before Jones’ black belt test, Osupurē Karate also evaluated 11 other students for advancement in their kyu (pre-black belt) ranking. Those students are Kohai Spencer Farina, Hayden Meder, Logan Meder, Ashley Meder, MJ Maxwell, James Dolson, Crosby

Cable, Will Campbell, Ryan Chipman, Leah Stroman and Caley Wray.

If interested in karate, go online to ospreykarate.com.