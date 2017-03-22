Home / News / DI teens arrested for drug and alcohol possession

DI teens arrested for drug and alcohol possession

Wed, 03/22/2017 - 8:58am admin
By: 
Elizabeth Bush

Two Daniel Island teens have been arrested for drug and alcohol possession. According to Lt. James Byrne, commanding officer for Daniel Island-based Team 5, the charges resulted from a routine traffic stop on the evening of Friday, March 17, in the area around Smythe Park and Daniel Island Drive.

After stopping the teens’ vehicle for an equipment violation related to the car’s lights, an officer reportedly discovered drugs and alcohol inside. One teen was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and the other was charged with possession of alcohol by a person under age 21.

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here