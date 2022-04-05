DI teens fund Ukraine aid, raise awareness with sweetness

Blue and yellow bouquets of lollipops cover the dining room table at the Rogers’ residence. That’s their home base of operations before they’re assembled and delivered to neighbors.

The color scheme is intentional and the cause is sentimental for the Daniel Island family, whose roots originate in Ukraine. For siblings Ella and Owen Rogers, it’s about raising awareness and funds to feed the Ukrainian women and children fleeing into Poland.

So far, more than $7,800 has been raised from more than 70 donations and counting. In terms of lollipops, approximately 800 because roughly 400 homes on the island received two lollipops with a piece of paper.

The parchment explains that their fundraiser specifically pertains to the refugees arriving to the border town of Medyka, Poland. The funds benefit World Central Kitchen, Inc., a global nonprofit founded by world humanitarian José Andrés, that uses the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies during times of crisis.

The Rogers’ goal was initially $1,000. Then it turned to $7,000, which has since been exceeded. Now, it’s $10,000 which seems well within reach since launching the fundraiser on April 3.

But for Ella, 14, and Owen, 17, both students at Porter-Gaud, it’s more than just dollars and cents. The war hits home directly, so it’s also about paying homage to their heritage.

The Rogers’ relatives immigrated from Ukraine to Ellis Island in the 1920s, fleeing from involvement in World War I, where Ukrianinas were split and fought against each other in the war between the Imperial Russian Army and the Austro-Hungarian Army. A grandparent would later start a Ukrainian Catholic church in Minersville, Pennsylvania, and also serve as a tail gunner in World War II.

“It definitely makes us feel a little bit more connected to our heritage,” Owen said. “It makes us feel like we’re actually celebrating where we came from.”

Their Uncle Bern, a former head of counterintelligence and counterterrorism at the CIA, has been traveling back and forth to Poland to provide humanitarian and military aid at the Ukraine border. Now, he is in the private sector and owns a drone consulting company, so he’s been over there to improve the efficiency and expediency of extracting refugees and locating Russian forces.

Their mother, Megan Rogers, told Ella and Owen about their uncle’s heroics. They too wanted to get involved from afar and that’s where the lollipop idea popped into their heads.

“Obviously, I’m very proud of them,” Megan said. “I think it’s always a struggle of parents with teens to get them to look outside of their very small world or get them off social media and pay attention to more world issues and other people’s needs. For them to give something back.”

The last time Uncle Bern was at the Ukraine border, he brought families warm clothes because it’s winter time over there. Now, his niece and nephew are funding aid and raising awareness with a lick of sweetness.

“It shows how so many people care around the whole world,” Ella said. “It’s not just us, it’s everybody.”

For more information or to make a contribution to the Rogers’ efforts, visit gofund.me/8da96b0a.