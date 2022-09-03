DI teens serve as stewards for cancer fundraiser

The parks on Daniel Island are abundant and unique, perfect for parties and picnics and have hosted an innumerable amount of events over the years. This past Sunday at The River Porch, a group of teenagers organized a fundraiser for a cause close to their hearts. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in America. This group and other dedicated Lowcountry teens’ goal is to take on The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) seven-week challenge to raise funds for the fight against cancer. LLS created The Students of The Year competition to playfully pit local teens against each other with a common goal: to raise money to help conquer cancer.

Team leaders and siblings Teagan and Griffin Domm have put together a group of determined teens and have worked tirelessly to reach their goal. They call their group “Team Conquering Cancer 2.0” and their fundraising goal is kept secret because by the time this edition hits, they will be two days away from the end of The Students of The Year competition and in the middle of the final fundraiser: a silent, online auction that all residents can view here: e.givesmart.com/events/pJc/

Built for residents of Captain’s Island to convene, The River Porch’s waterfront shelter overlooking the Wando was a perfect spot to sit and talk with team leader Teagan about why she chose this challenge.

“My grandmother survived lymphoma before I was even born and our family friend Claire, who is here today, has just completed treatment for ALL (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia). It was really tough for her, she’s so young, she’s only 15 and so it was really hard on her especially during the pandemic, being immunocompromised. So I definitely wanted to make sure there’s adequate funding and research,” Teagan explained. “If we hit our goal, our team gets to choose that we want the funds to go to families that have kids with cancer to take the financial strain off them.”

On Friday, March 11, Team Conquering Cancer 2.0’s hard work will culminate in a grand finale where they learn if they will become this year’s Students of the Year. Talking with these teens was inspirational. They have had a lot of fun raising awareness for LLS while raising funds. They’ve done park concerts with live music, getting groups of friends to dance in the park.

Win or not, Teagan shares, “honestly, there have been so many amazing people” that she’s met along this challenge, and “it means a lot to have people willing to donate their personal time and come out to support the cause. That touches my heart.”