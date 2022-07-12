DI teens team up to fight food insecurity

Four juniors at Bishop England High School wanted to give back to the community after seeing how much food insecurity is a real part of the lives of so many Lowcountry residents. Pictured (from left) are Michael Walsh, Stephen MacCartee and Zach Haenel (not pictured: Aidan Alexander) who collected more than 700 pounds of nonperishable food to help fill blessing boxes. The majority of the donations were received by the Lowcountry Food Bank in North Charleston, who services 10 counties on the South Carolina coast. The boys plan to go back out in January for another round, hoping to include more volunteers and more homes, as well as again in the spring.