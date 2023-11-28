Home / News / DI town center projects come before Design Review Board

Tue, 11/28/2023 - 11:23am admin
Due in part to the Thanksgiving holiday, there are no developments coming before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Below are those items as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.
 
UPCOMING: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE  
 
Nov. 30: Agenda not available prior to the paper went to press.
 
UPCOMING: DESIGN REVIEW BOARD
 
Dec. 4: 211 Seven Farms Dr. - Conceptual approval for a new three-story mixed-use building over parking. TMS: 275-00-00-196. DRB2023-000186. Owner: SLS Development. Applicant: The Middleton Group.
 
Dec. 4:  Pier View St. - Conceptual approval for the construction of two new residential buildings. TMS: 275-00-00-114, 228. DRB2023-000171. Owner: Parcel R Phase 4 Development Co., LLC. Applicant: Housing Studio/Carl Nalls. 
 
RESULTS: PLANNING COMMISSION
 
Nov. 15: Subdivision Request at 2682 Hwy 41 & 698 Tuxbury Farm Rd (Tuxbury Farm) – Requesting subdivision of 83 mixed-use lots (58 Townhomes/25 Single-Family Lots). TMS# 2630004006, 007, 042, 046 & 053, Approx. 15.10 acres. Owner: Rumphs Auto Service, Et. al., J. Ray Waits, and Tuxbury Equestrian Center. Applicant: Toll Brothers. Results: Deferred. See story on page 2.
 
RESULTS: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE
 
No meeting last week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
 

