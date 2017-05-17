DI traffic changes implemented

In case you haven’t noticed, traffic on portions of Seven Farms Drive and Island Park Drive is moving a bit slower. Or at least it should be. A number of traffic-related changes proposed by the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association (DINA) and the Daniel Island Property Owners Association have been put in place - and more are ahead.

The speed limit on Seven Farms Drive has been reduced from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour, and on Island Park Drive from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour. The full list of traffic safety enhancements will be announced at the June 6 DINA meeting, but the city has already begun implementing some of them, according to DINA President Clyde Rush.

“One of the complaints I frequently hear is the speed of cars on our main arteries and the danger they present to pedestrians, residents on bicycles and those using golf carts,” stated Rush. “Reducing the maximum speed to 25 mph on roads like Seven Farms Drive and Island Park Drive will slow the pace down and make it safer for everyone.”

In addition, Rush believes that making pedestrians using crosswalks more visible to oncoming vehicles is “a good move.”

“However, all of these measures are only effective if residents obey the speed limits and stop for pedestrians in crosswalks,” he continued. “Almost without exception, when folks complain about the speed of drivers the reference is to ‘they.’ We need to remember that you and I are ‘they.’ If the vast majority of residents on Daniel Island consistently obey the speed limits and give pedestrians the proper right of way, we automatically slow down those that don’t and help eliminate the problem.”

Below is a list of the changes that have been approved thus far:

*The speed limit on Seven Farms Drive to be lowered from 30 MPH to 25 MPH.

*The speed limit on Island Park Drive to be lowered from 35 MPH to 25 MPH. This means that the maximum speed on Daniel Island streets will be 25 MPH, although it will be lower in school zones and on streets with speed humps.

*Pedestrian flashers will be installed at Seven Farms Drive and Pier View Drive.

*At the intersection of Fairchild Street and River Landing Drive, the SC DOT will install a left-turn phase signal for the northbound Fairchild Street approach.

*A pedestrian handicap ramp will be installed in the sidewalks at Island Park Drive and Fairchild Street.