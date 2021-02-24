DI traffic repairs contingent on ‘Mother Nature’

Motorists and pedestrians who frequent Publix and other shops at the Daniel Island Town Center and Refuel gas station are still waiting for the new traffic signal to provide them with a safe crossing.

The new traffic lights at the intersection of Island Park Drive and Fairchild Street are currently covered and inactive, prolonged largely in part due to a consistent stretch of lousy weather.

“Mother Nature is not cooperating with us,” said Charleston City Council District 1 Councilwoman Marie Delcioppo, a member of the city’s Traffic and Transportation Committee.

Delcioppo noted that the thermo, plastic-like paint used for road markings requires three consecutive days of 50 degrees or higher and dry weather. The road markings are the only holdup for the intersection to be complete.

“She (Mother Nature) doesn’t seem to want to give us that,” she said.

Delcioppo admitted that the pedestrian signals, Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacons (RRFB), should have remained in place until the road was marked. The pedestrian signals could be made operational at any time but here’s why they haven’t: The contractor recently removed the RRFBs thinking the city had a go-ahead to paint the road markings. But since that time, the weather hasn’t allowed such construction.

Delcioppo noted that the city is in the process of reinstalling the traffic light fixtures until the opportunity permits to complete the road markings. There is not an exact time frame on the reactivation.

In related traffic news on the island, the intersection at Island Park Drive and Cattle Street will undergo an update. Recently the stretch of road has been under speed surveillance in an effort to caution drivers and improve safety in the area.

In the near future, a three-way stop with high visibility crosswalks will be installed at the intersection, along with additional signage in the surrounding area.

Delcioppo indicated the construction aims to be done in July, with the possibility of the work being delayed until April.

“We've been working closely with the immediately affected residents and appreciate all of their time and efforts in making this happen,” she added.