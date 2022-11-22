DI twin sisters launch luxury picnic business

Lush landscapes and year-round outdoor weather makes Daniel Island the right recipe for picturesque picnics. When twin sisters Nicole Kunz and Kristin Socci moved to Daniel Island over a year ago, they both knew it was the perfect place to open Southern Bubbles LLC, a luxury picnic business.

“The community is full of fun-loving, happy, outdoorsy people who have welcomed us into their community. The island itself is full of beautiful parks and back yards, perfect for picnics,” Kunz said.

Southern Bubbles officially opened last month, with a launch party at DI’s Smythe Park. The concept evolved after a friend visiting from New York suggested luxury picnics would be a great business for the growing area.

“With COVID, a new category of entertainment had arisen, providing people with an option to dine outdoors with others in parks, beaches and their own backyards, while keeping safe,” Kunz said. “… As South Carolina is warm most months of the year, it makes for the perfect place to start a luxury picnic company.”

Both sisters bring a lot of experience to the table. “Southern Bubbles was started with the idea of pulling together all our creative talents, and life experiences to share a little bit of us with the Lowcountry,” Socci said.

Kunz had a successful career in marketing and public relations when she lived in New York. After taking time out to start a family she eventually opened a photography business.

Socci had a career in the New York fashion industry before moving with her family to Germany and later Japan, where she owned a baking company. During her travels she collected exotic items, such as antique dinner plates from Japan, a Buddha head from Bali, and platters from Cambodia. Many of these will be part of Southern Bubble’s décor.

Kunz’s photography services and Socci’s tasty treats can be added to any picnic package. A Southern Bubbles picnic lasts two hours and includes everything from decorations, table set up, charcuterie to a teepee tent. Additional add ons, like an extended food menu are available for purchase.

Daniel Island’s Cycle House owner Brynn Fields was the first customer and she had no reservations about being the first reservation. “Nicole and Kristin are members of Cycle House, and we were chatting before class about a new luxury picnic business they were starting. I love picnics and this was mine and my husband’s first date, so I went right to the website!”

Fields booked the Romantic Picnic Package and was thrilled with her intimate picnic. “Everything from their attention to detail on the table to the location on Smythe Lake they picked, was perfect. I love that these picnics come with everything. Charcuterie, water, table settings, flowers and even a Bluetooth speaker so you can listen to some music. It’s not that often we get to relax… We will definitely do this again either by ourselves or with friends!”

The two sisters hope to collaborate with other local businesses.

“We would love to keep Southern Bubbles local to Daniel Island. We want to cater food from local businesses and use add ons from local businesses like balloon artist @flairchs,” Kunz stated.

To find out more about Southern Bubbles, visit southernbubblespicnics.com.