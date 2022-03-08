DI water aerobics class keeps fitness afloat

It’s just after 9 a.m. on a recent Monday at The Crow’s Nest Pool in Edgefield Park on Daniel Island. Close to 40 heads are bobbing in the water as Ricky Martin’s heart-pumping song “She Bangs” blares from a set of nearby speakers. It’s not technically a pool party, but for those participating, it definitely feels like a celebration.

“Think about your range of motion!” shouts a man wearing a headset and mic at the edge of the pool. “Reach it out! Take that arm all the way through!”

This is Joe Gunter’s water aerobics class. And those who are taking part will tell you, if you’re not here, you’re missing out.

“It’s great!” said Pam Shaw, after the session concluded. “Joe’s attitude is amazing. Everyone is so happy when they come! It’s a great way to start the day.”

“I’m here for the music,” added Shaw’s husband, Brian. “… You feel like you’re accomplishing something!”

For class attendee Linda McBride, it all comes down to one motivating factor.

“Joe!” McBride exclaimed.

Those sentiments are exactly what inspires Gunter to keep teaching. The Navy veteran, who spent the better part of his career traveling the world as an operational auditor for Chevron, saw a video on water aerobics some 25 years ago and decided to take the plunge and become an instructor.

“I just became aware of the benefits of exercise in the water,” Gunter recalled. “I just thought it was wonderful! So I started working in a pool myself and then I attended several international water aerobics conferences… and got certified to teach.”

Gunter first started offering classes on Daniel Island at Scott Park Pool around 2007 and did about eight or nine seasons before taking a break. He felt the pool chemicals were taking a toll on his skin. Recently, he was contacted by the Daniel Island Property Owners Association to see if he might be interested in resuming his efforts. When he heard that The Crow’s Nest offered a saltwater pool that is temperature-regulated, he decided it was time to dive back in – and things have been going swimmingly ever since!

“The response has been just overwhelming,” said Gunter, who regularly has 30 or more people attend his classes. “I’m just very pleased with the turnout… And it’s been a lot of fun. I just really enjoy it, and I’m inspired by the group. It just makes me want to work more and it feels good to be able to help people to achieve their exercise goals.”

Gunter’s classes vary in intensity to accommodate all exercise levels.

“My class is pretty ad lib,” Gunter said. “I try to keep it moving and just do basic moves and medium to high intensity. I give those who want to work hard the opportunity to do so. And I spend a lot of time on my music list!”

As for the future? Gunter, 75, plans to keep going with the flow.

“Fitness is a big part of my life… I’m just playing it by ear, year by year, but I would certainly want to continue it if my body allows it… They definitely inspire me to keep going!”

Gunter’s classes have been so popular that as of Aug. 1, he went from two sessions a week to three. Offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. at The Crow’s Nest, his classes are donation based, with a $5 suggested donation for each session. For more

information, visit the events calendar at dicommunity.org.