DI Waterfront Park Trail rerouted

Wed, 05/11/2022

Beginning May 4, a portion of the Daniel Island Trail at Waterfront Park was rerouted to allow for the construction of The Waterfront Phase 2. The POA anticipates that the trail will remain rerouted for at least a year to 18 months. The above map indicates the new route. The temporary trail is marked with signage and provides for the trail to remain open and connected to the Barfield Park Bridge. The trail to the beach currently remains open.

