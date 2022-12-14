DI wealth advisor hits Wall Street, launches fund on NYSE

Daniel Island resident Adam Curran was just 8 years old when his parents took him to see the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street. While he didn’t understand exactly what was happening on the scene at the time, the moment made a strong impression.

“I didn’t know a stock from a bond, but I was just intoxicated by the energy of the place and I always wanted to work there or have a part in it,” recalled Curran, a wealth advisor and founder/owner of Curran Financial Partners.

Today, some 32 years later, Curran’s leaving his mark on the famous financial district. In January, Curran is expected to officially ring the bell at the NYSE to celebrate the recent launch of his firm’s new fund – the “God Bless America ETF” – under the ticker name “YALL.”

It is the first fund that Curran’s firm has created and the first in the history of global funds to have the word “God” in the name.

“It’s a lifelong dream realized,” said Curran, from his office at the Daniel Island Marina.

The fund, with net assets valued at more than $25 million, officially hit the market on Oct. 11. An ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is like a mutual fund that trades like a stock, explained Curran.

“So, by buying one share of our ETF… you gain exposure to 30 to 40 American-based companies, spread across all 11 sectors of the stock market. So, you get technology, health care, financials, energy, consumer staples, consumer discretionary… So it’s a diversified way to buy one share and have 40 different stocks.”

Curran’s “God Bless America” ETF is comprised of American-based companies that steer clear of activism and taking public stands on hot button political issues, he said, and that is intentional.

“Basically, I think politics should stay in its lane, activism should stay in its lane, and business should stay in its lane,” Curran added. “And there shouldn’t be any bleeding into each other.”

According to the fund’s official prospectus, Curran Financial Partners eliminates companies that in their assessment “have emphasized politically left and/or liberal political activism and social agendas at the expense of maximizing shareholder returns.”

“Regardless of the ideology, we want companies that put profits above all else,” Curran noted.

To determine a company’s eligibility for the fund, Curran and his team analyze articles, websites, newspaper advertisements, press releases, TV appearances and other forms of mass communication and comments made by company spokespersons.

Some of the companies included in the fund are NVIDIA Corp., Tesla, AMGEN, Costco, Boeing, and Charles Schwab.

As for the ticker name “YALL,” Curran felt it was the perfect word to express the fund’s origins. He also has a radio show and podcast entitled “Retire Y’all’ and a book of the same name.

“Y’all is the most inclusive pronoun, per The New York Times,” Curran said. “It’s the most inclusive pronoun on the face of the Earth… This thing was born and bred in the South. We bootstrapped this thing with our own money, and our own knowledge and our own know-how, 750 miles away from the New York Stock Exchange. So ‘Y’all’ just seemed fitting.”

The prospectus further states that in evaluating a company’s political activity, Curran Financial Partners “will not consider a company’s internal policies regarding employee relations nor its political or charitable donation practices.”

For more information on Curran Financial Partners, visit curranfinancialpartners.com.