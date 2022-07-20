DI youth swimmer going the distance to promote cancer awareness

When nine-year-old Atticus Sherry learned his beloved grandfather was battling lung cancer, he wanted to find a way to help him. His passion for swimming led him to participate in the second annual 15 Mile Swim Challenge for the American Cancer Society. Atticus wants to raise $1,956 – in honor of the year his grandfather was born – and he’s more than two-thirds of the way there.

“My grandpa has lung cancer and I wanted to show him how much I love him,” Sherry said.

Along with running his popular popsicle business known as Pop-cycles, Sherry finds time to swim every week, getting closer to his 15-mile goal. Sherry’s swim coach, Claire Greenburg, is impressed with his dedication to lap up miles.

“Atticus always comes to the pool excited and ready to swim,” Greenburg said. “Some of the other swimmers saw him swimming after practice each morning and were inspired to join in.”

This fundraiser is not the first time Sherry has used his free time to help others. “I’ve packed lunches for the needy and raised money for my sports teams. It’s a good thing to do and it makes me happy to know I’m helping people. It makes me feel good about myself.”

Early on, his parents, Mornee and Jenn Sherry, introduced the concept of philanthropy.

“I’ve always instilled the saying ‘The world is bigger than us’ meaning that you have to give to experience true happiness… He enjoys helping others,” Sherry’s mom, Jenn said.

Mornee Sherry said his son is always eager to provide assistance when there’s a need. “I just ask him if he’d like to participate and help out and he usually responds with a ‘yes.’”

Sherry’s passion is an inspiration to family and friends. “He is one of the most driven kids I’ve ever met. It’s inspiring to see,” his mom added.

“I’d do anything for my family and seeing him pass that on inspires me to do more,” Sherry’s dad added. “Atticus is

probably the most empathetic person I know. He is always concerned with others’ well-being. This is especially true with his younger brother, Nixon. Whereas they have typical ‘brother battles,’ Atticus always knows where his brother is and if he’s ok… I want to be just like him when I grow up.”

Daniel Island resident Noel Castiglia is happy to have the kind, young philanthropist living in the neighborhood. “As a neighbor, I see it in his everyday interactions with my children and myself. He is not afraid of setting big goals and has supportive parents that are willing to make sure he hits them. He is the type of child with whom you feel fortunate that your child is friends.”

Castiglia added, “Given his compassionate nature and desire to push himself, I am not surprised that he is challenging himself to complete the 15 miles in order to show his love and support of his grandfather.

He will achieve this amazing goal, yet he will remain the sweet, humble boy that crouches down to maintain eye level when he speaks with my 3-year-old son.”

If you’d like to help Sherry reach his goal, contributions can be made at bit.ly/3PAAI8P.