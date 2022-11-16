DICA election yields first female board member

Daniel Island had a highly-contested election of its own one week before the General Election. Three seats were up for grabs on the Daniel Island Community Association Board of Directors.

Of the five island residents vying for the three vacancies, two men were running for re-election and three women were running to become the first female board member in DICA’s history.

Second-term runners Dave Campopiano and Bill Goff , DICA’s current treasurer and secretary, were two of the top vote getters. The third electee was Andrea Sullivan, who also serves as the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association president.

Sullivan is the first female in the history of DICA to be named a board member. Other candidates vying for the board but came up shy of votes included Sarah MacCormack and Tricia Peterson.

A total of 558 households participated in the election, which makes up 25% of DICA’s membership. Each household was permitted one vote and had to choose three candidates or else the vote didn’t count.

Current DICA President Otto Orr will complete his two-term limit on Dec. 31. Vice president Colby Hollifield and members Greg Turner and Glenn Williman will be entering their second year and are up for re-election next year.

Board officer positions will be elected when the new board is installed in January 2023.