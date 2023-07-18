DICA upgrades pool facilities, adds Snack Shack and bocce courts

New amenities approved by the Daniel Island Community Association (DICA) Board are taking shape at Pierce Park Pool and plans at the Edgefield Park Pool have been greenlighted.

This decision, aimed at further enhancing the community’s recreational facilities, includes a snack shack and bocce ball court at Pierce Park Pool. Improvements at the Edgefield Park Pool are also underway, with pickleball courts in the planning phase.

These enhancements are aimed at elevating both pools’ appeal and providing residents with even more opportunities for summer relaxation and active recreation.

“When I started on the DICA board last year, I started pushing for expanded amenities on our side of the island,” DICA Board member Colby Hollifield said. “We wanted to make the experience of going to the pool more resort-like so that our DICA members can enjoy the pool longer without worrying about the kids getting hungry or needing to bring snacks or food from home.”

Designed to provide pool-goers with a variety of refreshments, the Pierce Park Pool Snack Shack offers ice cream, frozen microwavable food, snacks, drinks, chips and candy. Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., items for sale range from $1 to $4.50. The Snack Shack is cashless but credit cards and Apple/Google Pay are accepted.

“We’re going to start small and expand as the demand dictates to potentially a full-scale, grill-type facility,” Hollifield added. “If it proves popular, we hope to expand the offerings at Pierce Pool and possibly add Snack Shacks at Scott and Edgefield pools as well.”

The bocce ball court opened up to residents at the beginning of July, while the Snack Shack celebrated its grand opening Memorial Day weekend. Pool members are already enjoying the convenience of amenities and the opportunity to recharge without having to leave the pool.

Daniel Island resident Chloe Webster spent a recent day at the pool and said she enjoys the convenience of the Snack Shack. “It’s a variety of simple, popular snacks easily accessible to people at the pool,” she said about the food options.

In addition to the amenities already in operation, the DICA board also approved the opening of two pickleball courts at the Edgefield Park Pool. Construction of the popular paddle sport venue is more involved and is currently going through permitting.

“If all goes well, we will break ground in quarter four of this year with a Spring 2024 opening of the courts,” Hollifield said.

For more information, please contact the Daniel Island Community Association at 843-881-8901.